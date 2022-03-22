Just like that, pace slows at JMF Herefords & SimAngus

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – After the long, cold, and windy winter of 2021-22, the Flower family was ready for spring.

March 15 didn’t disappoint. Temperatures climbed into the 50s that day with much-needed sunshine. It was an all-around good day – and a good week at JMF Herefords & Sim Angus.

A week earlier, 320 10-month-old custom-fed heifers were loaded up at the farm, and trucked south to Kansas.

Just like that, Jared got a reprieve from the very challenging pace he maintained all winter.

From caring for their six-member family, to moving to a new farm site last August, to dealing with an older watering system, to putting up fence, to managing two farms, to custom feeding, to calving out cows, to a bull sale, to a promotion for Makayla, the Flowers have remained doggedly determined to accomplish it all.

They did it, too, and even had a little fun along the way.

It might seem a little slow for a couple of weeks, but it won’t last long.

“I was able to get some spring fever going here the other day. We’re going to start tearing some waterers out as soon as it thaws out,” Jared said. “We’re getting ready for some summer projects.”

Combining their two farm sites, the Flowers own almost 35 acres with 10 acres in cattle yards and 25 acres in grass. Jared is envisioning clearing out some broken trees, burying some rocks, and planting grass seed for pasture and baling.

He knows it’s top-quality farmland, and he and Makayla wouldn’t mind buying a few more acres to put into grassland.