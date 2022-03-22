Just like that, pace slows at JMF Herefords & SimAngus

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – After the long, cold, and windy winter of 2021-22, the Flower family was ready for spring.
March 15 didn’t disappoint. Temperatures climbed into the 50s that day with much-needed sunshine. It was an all-around good day – and a good week at JMF Herefords & Sim Angus.
A week earlier, 320 10-month-old custom-fed heifers were loaded up at the farm, and trucked south to Kansas.
Just like that, Jared got a reprieve from the very challenging pace he maintained all winter.
From caring for their six-member family, to moving to a new farm site last August, to dealing with an older watering system, to putting up fence, to managing two farms, to custom feeding, to calving out cows, to a bull sale, to a promotion for Makayla, the Flowers have remained doggedly determined to accomplish it all.
They did it, too, and even had a little fun along the way.
It might seem a little slow for a couple of weeks, but it won’t last long.
“I was able to get some spring fever going here the other day. We’re going to start tearing some waterers out as soon as it thaws out,” Jared said. “We’re getting ready for some summer projects.”
Combining their two farm sites, the Flowers own almost 35 acres with 10 acres in cattle yards and 25 acres in grass. Jared is envisioning clearing out some broken trees, burying some rocks, and planting grass seed for pasture and baling.
He knows it’s top-quality farmland, and he and Makayla wouldn’t mind buying a few more acres to put into grassland.
His friends out west need 30-40 acres to run a cow through a season, but in west central Minnesota, Jared can run a cow on two acres, or one acre if the grassland is intensively managed.
“If $7 per bushel corn holds up, there is going to be less pasture around,” he said. “To be in control of our own acres and put in grass is borderline priceless. It may seem a little hard putting corn ground into pasture, but if it can grow corn, it can definitely grow beef.”
Makayla added that she is concerned about feed prices. Modified distillers crept up from $120 per ton last fall to $130-$140 six months later.
“We were paying $40 per ton for corn silage prior to this year. Although last fall it was going up, for quite a few years we were paying that price,” she said. “Now, it’s probably close to double, so it gets to be really challenging to keep everything going and balanced and plan to have extra money to pay for that feed.”
Hay prices are high, while corn stalk bales and bean straw bales for bedding or feed are in short supply due to the wet fall.
The rising cost of fuel is probably the biggest concern.
“We do some land rolling in the spring, and the fuel cost will take a bite out of the profit,” he said.
The Flowers are used to staying close to home, so $4 per gallon gas plus calving will reinforce that. Cows and heifers that are bull-bred are now coming in, not as orderly as the two batched of synchronized and AI-bred cows earlier this year.
In mid-March, two cows calved.
There was an issue with one cow, and it was a situation that Jared wasn’t entirely familiar with. The cow was obviously in labor, but the cervix had only dilated to the size of a man’s fist. After a couple of phone calls, Jared and Makayla decided to try massaging and patient pressure techniques. Jared was able to get the cervix to open without the aid of hormones, although if this happens again, they intend to have prostaglandin/lutaylse on hand to try.
“The calf was needing to get out, so once we had the head out, we decided to go,” Jared explained. He used chains to pull the calf.
Less than two days later, the cow and the bull calf looked perky and healthy. Jared moved them out of the calving barn and into the nursery pen.
“The calf was a little slow yesterday, but by the afternoon he was improving and now he’s nursing on his own and is much livelier,” Makayla concluded.