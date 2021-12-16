Little Timber Farms heifers move from NW ND to SE MN

HINCKLEY, Minn. – Rachel Gray had plenty of driving time in early December.
Like lots of people who live in the large northern states, she’s used to driving long distances. It’s about 150 miles from her home near Blackduck, Minn., to Fargo, N.D., and 250 miles from her home to the Twin Cities.
But the distances were longer than that. She and a crew traveled over 400 miles to New Town, N.D., to work 240 F1 Baldy heifers – sired by Topp Herefords bulls – she purchased from Ruland Ranch.
“One of the really nice things about the way we’re conducting business is just getting to know the ranchers I work with,” Rachel said. “Usually, I see them once per year at the Topp Hereford sale, or we visit on the phone, but actually getting to their places completes the circle.”
Ruland Ranch weaned and backgrounded the baldy heifers, then Rachel and her crew drove over to vaccinate and weigh the heifers. They weighed an average of 661.5 pounds.
She mentioned that her son, Nick, had traveled with her and oversaw “running the back working area,” meaning to keep the cattle pushed up into the alley and chute. Ruland Ranch has a holding tub with an alley that is controlled by a hydraulic bank. Nick was really impressed with it and thought he might build one for back home.
“I like seeing different chutes, different alleys or tubs, or pieces of equipment that we all use,” she said.
Rachel always tries to learn from everything she does.
“Sitting down and talking with Scott and Trudy allows them to tell me more about their operation and the heifers,” she added. “I can better market them to my customers on the other end. It just makes a nice continuous line for these heifers, as they go on to be great cows for people.”
The heifers were trucked to PJ Boyum Farms near Chatfield, Minn. One load was going out on Dec. 6 and the other on Dec. 8. The trip was 658 miles. Rachel wasn’t going down to Chatfield right away, but she felt comfortable with the livestock truck drivers and feedlot facilities in southeast Minnesota.
Eventually she will drive down to Chatfield to see the heifers.
In the meantime, her husband, Al Gray, came home from Ouray, Colo., where he is developing the Ouray Silver Mines.
He came home, in part, to attend the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention with Rachel on Dec. 3-4 at the Grand Casino-Hinckley. Serving as the Cow/Calf Council Chair, Rachel presided over the group’s meeting. Members re-elected Rachel to her position for another year.
After Al’s trip to Minnesota, Rachel was traveling with him to Ouray for a visit after the convention.
Back in her home office, Rachel is contacting customers about their upcoming heifer purchases. She wants to have AI servicing planned out, with bull selections that meet her customers’ needs. Little Timber Farms aims for 65-68 percent AI breeding, and then 60 days of clean up with the bulls.
“We make sure we have what we need on order and then we’re also looking ahead to bull sales that will start in February,” she said. “Then we are looking to replace our own bulls. We run strictly Ellingson Angus on the black side, and on the red side, we run TS Ranch bulls out of Littlefork, Minn.”
She added that it’s difficult to finalize contracts for heifers when prices are so volatile. It’s her goal that everyone involved in raising cattle can make a profit.
“We all have to make a little bit in order to stay in the business,” she said. “If we have one person on either end who is making massive margins, then the system fails.”
The other side of Rachel’s business is custom freezer beef. She is talking with customers and taking orders for high quality beef. The custom freezer beef program uses the open heifers that don’t settle. They’re fed out and taken in for butchering.
She’s found the information available with custom freezer beef is very valuable to cow/calf operators.
“We’re getting to see how these would-be replacement heifers are grading – how they are hanging, how they are yielding,” she said. “So, I can give that piece of information to my heifer customers, too. It’s just a nice piece of information for them. These heifers grade and yield very well.”