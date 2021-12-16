Little Timber Farms heifers move from NW ND to SE MN

HINCKLEY, Minn. – Rachel Gray had plenty of driving time in early December.

Like lots of people who live in the large northern states, she’s used to driving long distances. It’s about 150 miles from her home near Blackduck, Minn., to Fargo, N.D., and 250 miles from her home to the Twin Cities.

But the distances were longer than that. She and a crew traveled over 400 miles to New Town, N.D., to work 240 F1 Baldy heifers – sired by Topp Herefords bulls – she purchased from Ruland Ranch.

“One of the really nice things about the way we’re conducting business is just getting to know the ranchers I work with,” Rachel said. “Usually, I see them once per year at the Topp Hereford sale, or we visit on the phone, but actually getting to their places completes the circle.”

Ruland Ranch weaned and backgrounded the baldy heifers, then Rachel and her crew drove over to vaccinate and weigh the heifers. They weighed an average of 661.5 pounds.

She mentioned that her son, Nick, had traveled with her and oversaw “running the back working area,” meaning to keep the cattle pushed up into the alley and chute. Ruland Ranch has a holding tub with an alley that is controlled by a hydraulic bank. Nick was really impressed with it and thought he might build one for back home.

“I like seeing different chutes, different alleys or tubs, or pieces of equipment that we all use,” she said.

Rachel always tries to learn from everything she does.