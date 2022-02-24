Little Timber Farms sees hard work starting to pay off

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – The days that Rachel Gray waited for finally arrived!

Production sales at Ressler Ranch on Feb. 2, Ellingson Angus on Feb. 5, and Topp Herefords on Feb. 11 were exhilarating social and working events for her and everyone at Little Timber Farms.

“It’s been a wild couple of weeks,” Rachel said on Feb. 14.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Rachel and her dad, Murl, purchased a Ressler bull for $4,500: Lot 35 Ressler Professional 138; as well as three fancy registered heifers: Lot 47 Ressler Naomi 1041, Lot 48 Ressler Cau 1003, and Lot 29 Ressler Val 1032.

“These registered heifers were beautiful, and we’re typically in the baldy business, but we decided to buy Ressler Angus registered heifers,” Rachel said. “We will have an offering of registered heifers for the first time. We are very excited about those.”

Returning home, Rachel checked through the cows and made sure everyone was in good health.

Then she drove west to the Ellingson Angus Production Sale in St. Anthony, N.D., featuring 300 bulls and 700 commercial females.

“It was really nice to connect with the people we buy cattle from and even some of our customers,” she said. “The relationships are so important, and it is nice to have time to visit about the heifers.”

Rachel and her crew went out to Bismarck/St. Anthony the day before the sale because there were so many bulls to look at.

“We wanted a bull with nice long legs and a long body, but not too huge, so we can use him for a number of years,” she said. “We just have our very particular parameters and criteria that we use, beyond what the EPDs and genomics show. We like to get our eyes on the bulls.”