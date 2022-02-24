Little Timber Farms sees hard work starting to pay off

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – The days that Rachel Gray waited for finally arrived!
Production sales at Ressler Ranch on Feb. 2, Ellingson Angus on Feb. 5, and Topp Herefords on Feb. 11 were exhilarating social and working events for her and everyone at Little Timber Farms.
“It’s been a wild couple of weeks,” Rachel said on Feb. 14.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Rachel and her dad, Murl, purchased a Ressler bull for $4,500: Lot 35 Ressler Professional 138; as well as three fancy registered heifers: Lot 47 Ressler Naomi 1041, Lot 48 Ressler Cau 1003, and Lot 29 Ressler Val 1032.
“These registered heifers were beautiful, and we’re typically in the baldy business, but we decided to buy Ressler Angus registered heifers,” Rachel said. “We will have an offering of registered heifers for the first time. We are very excited about those.”
Returning home, Rachel checked through the cows and made sure everyone was in good health.
Then she drove west to the Ellingson Angus Production Sale in St. Anthony, N.D., featuring 300 bulls and 700 commercial females.
“It was really nice to connect with the people we buy cattle from and even some of our customers,” she said. “The relationships are so important, and it is nice to have time to visit about the heifers.”
Rachel and her crew went out to Bismarck/St. Anthony the day before the sale because there were so many bulls to look at.
“We wanted a bull with nice long legs and a long body, but not too huge, so we can use him for a number of years,” she said. “We just have our very particular parameters and criteria that we use, beyond what the EPDs and genomics show. We like to get our eyes on the bulls.”
Because she needs heifer bulls, she looks at the size of the head and the shape of the shoulders.
The night before the Ellingson sale, Rachel, her dad, and her dad’s friends from New Salem went out to supper at the 40 Steak & Seafood Restaurant in Bismarck.
Then, they stayed at the Ramkota in Bismarck, and Rachel’s son, Nick, and his family enjoyed the waterpark that evening.
She purchased three bulls at the Ellingson sale – Lot 125, an Ellingson Rangeland son bull, for $6,000; Lot 312, an Ellingson Icon son bull for $7,000; and Lot 153, an Ellingson On Point son for $5,500.
“We AI breed using Icon, so breeding to the son will just add another level of consistency to our herd,” she said.
She chose those three bulls because of their calving ease numbers, and they all have birthweights of 68-70 pounds. She looks for a negative EPD birthweight as that tells her the bull is smaller than the average calf.
“Only half of the genetics come from the bulls, but if we have calving ease bulls, my customers will have an easier time.”
Getting back to Blackduck, Rachel spent Sunday, Feb. 6, at home checking on cattle.
The very next day, Monday, Feb. 7, she left home at 4 a.m. to drive down to Chatfield, Minn. Working with the crew at Boyum Custom Feeding operation, they bangs vaccinated 246 head.
Because the Zehnder Waage Partnership cows were starting to bag up, she drove right back home to the farm. Total driving distance that day was about 800 miles.
“We want to have people at home, just in case,” she said.
Back home for Feb. 8-9, she and her husband, Al, then drove to Grace City, N.D., (near Carrington, N.D.) for the Topp Herefords Bull Sale, with a banquet on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 10, and the sale on Friday, Feb. 11.
She doesn’t buy bulls at the Topp Herefords sale because she uses all Ellingson Angus genetics for bulls. She purchases heifers with Topp Hereford genetics.
“It’s just so good to talk with people who I buy heifers from,” she said. “It’s really important to make those connections and to visit with them about how their heifers are doing. People want to know how to make the program better.”
Rachel has been getting lots of phone calls from customers who purchased Little Timber Farms heifers in 2021. The heifers are calving.
“We have been getting pictures and updates. A few producers have had the normal little glitches that happen here and there with calving – maybe a leg back, but for the most part, it is going very well all over the country,” she said.
She also had one phone call where a heifer aborted.
“There is a contingency plan, and we stand behind those,” she said. “It happens, but we raise great quality heifers, so we stand behind the heifers we sell. We’ve gotten great phone calls from people saying they are having a successful calving season.”
Feb. 14 was an exciting day as the first Zehnder Waage Partnership calf was born. The heifer calf is half Charolais, a quarter Angus, and a quarter Hereford.
Its dam started calving around noon and had the calf on the ground before 2 p.m.
The heifer calf stood very soon after birth, looked very healthy, nursed, and was soon running around the calving pen.
Rachel now sleeps in the veterinary room with an observation window. The vet room was built last month to watch calving.
“One of us is in the barn all the time now,” she said. “We don’t want to miss one of these calvings.”