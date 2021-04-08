Make every calving season the best one yet

MABEL, Minn. – When we met Gabe Chase, in mid-November, he and the crew at Nelson Family Farms (NFF) were ready to calve out over 300 gestating cows/heifers.
In his final report in late March, there were 17 left to come in.
Calving ease and high quality cow/calf pairs resulted in NFF’s best calf crop ever.
“I really have no complaints,” Gabe said. “All the planning and things we do during breeding season to make calving go smoothly paid off. To look through the calves now that are running around, it’s fun to be able to see the fruits of our efforts.”
Aspiring to raise cattle that perform well in almost every situation, NFF focuses on heifer production and development for cattle show people, seedstock breeders, the commercial cow/calf producer, the feedlot manager, and ultimately the consumer.
For the show ring, Gabe likes to raise heifers with an “up-headed look” and a clean front end. He tries to breed stock that have a balanced, eye-appealing package.
For the seedstock or commercial cow/calf operator, NFF strives for extra flexibility at the hock and pastern, so heifers can plant their feet with extra cushion and comfort. Long-spined and deep-sided cows that can raise a calf well each year are desired for longevity in the herd.
To accomplish this, NFF has turned to reproductive advancements. The industry has come so far using in vitro fertilization technology, and more.
Gabe works with Dr. Kory Bigalk, DVM, owner of Diamond K Genetics, Plainview, Minn. The Diamond K Genetics team collects oocytes from top NFF donor cows and uses NFF-selected sires to develop embryos for implanting.
Using ultrasound-guided follicular aspiration, Bigalk can “catch” oocytes even though a cow is 40-100 days pregnant.
The veterinarian implants about 150 embryos per year at NFF, with about 50 percent successfully becoming calves.
“Of the 300 cows that we calf each year, about 75 are commercial recip cows, nice cows and good milkers,” Gabe said. “Their job is to hopefully accept that embryo and raise the calf and do it year after year.”
As the livestock industry moves beyond early adaptation of reproductive technology, and prices for ET are coming down, the breeding quality of many species is improving at a pace never seen before.
“We as livestock breeders, regardless of the species, are just getting so much better at both selection of genetics and management,” Gabe said. “It’s getting tougher to be dominant in the show ring, because every year, every family is just a little bit better than they were the year before.”
New developments in digital marketing have made it easier for livestock producers to find the right kind of genetics regardless of the species they are looking for, he added. It’s so much easier to share information, photos and pedigrees than even 10 years ago.
Livestock that grow with higher quality protein and lower energy requirements benefit the consumer and the environment.
“The real winner in all of this is the American consumer,” he said. “American agriculture has produced the safest, the cheapest and the most plentiful food supply the world has ever known. As genetics and quality of livestock increase, we’re going to make our food supply even safer and cost-effective to the consumer.”
Some of the highlights from the 2020-21 winter at NFF included the Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, Simmental and Angus DreamWorks sale. Featured were 30 open “coming-yearling” heifers, as well as 35 bred heifers. The top sale was NFF Miss Design H036, a Purebred Simmental January heifer with a blaze face. She sold for $20,750 to a family in Illinois. The 65 lots averaged $3,857 per head.
Throughout the winter, livestock sales remained strong at the Decorah Sales Commission sale barn in Decorah, Iowa, as well as at the Lanesboro Sales Commission in Minnesota. Both sales barns are owned by the Nelson family.
Lots of cattle were also shipped to the Nelson’s Iowa Corn Beef feedlot, including calves that were sired by NFF bulls.
“Every year, folks are doing a better job at getting calves ready to perform well – whether it’s in the feedlot setting or at Iowa Corn Beef,” Gabe said.
Yearling bull sales were strong in March, and the NFF crew expects to increase bull sales in the future.
On a more personal side, COVID-19 made it difficult to be with loved ones and friends throughout the winter of 2020-21. For grandparents, families found creative ways to socially distance while celebrating Christmas and the New Year.
“We exchanged gifts on the back porch, at least,” Gabe said. “It wasn’t what we hoped for, but it was better than nothing.”
As spring approached, elderly individuals were able to get their COVID-19 vaccines. This made it possible for grandparents to get out of their homes to play with and hug grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For families who have been waiting for this moment to get back together, successful vaccines have made it possible for hugs together and time.
Gabe, Kayla and big sister, Claire, are also waiting for one more big surprise. Kayla is due in mid-April, and the whole family is counting off the days until the baby is expected.
This is Gabe’s last report from Nelson Family Farm for Minnesota Farm Guide. He wanted to thank employees Dennis Crouch and Abe Hauge for everything they do to farm with the Nelsons.
“We sure couldn’t do everything we do without those two guys,” Gabe said.
In addition, he wanted to thank his parents-in-law, Joe and Barb, for giving him the reins on breeding decisions.
“I sure appreciate Joe for turning the cow herd over to me, to be able to do what I really enjoy doing,” he said. “And thank you to Kayla for putting up with me all the time, and the long days, and during the frustrating farming times. She lets me do what I love.”
Thank you to Nelson Family Farms and Gabe Chase for providing very interesting reports throughout the winter of 2020-21! To contact them, please visit nelsoncattle.com.