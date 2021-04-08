Make every calving season the best one yet

MABEL, Minn. – When we met Gabe Chase, in mid-November, he and the crew at Nelson Family Farms (NFF) were ready to calve out over 300 gestating cows/heifers.

In his final report in late March, there were 17 left to come in.

Calving ease and high quality cow/calf pairs resulted in NFF’s best calf crop ever.

“I really have no complaints,” Gabe said. “All the planning and things we do during breeding season to make calving go smoothly paid off. To look through the calves now that are running around, it’s fun to be able to see the fruits of our efforts.”

Aspiring to raise cattle that perform well in almost every situation, NFF focuses on heifer production and development for cattle show people, seedstock breeders, the commercial cow/calf producer, the feedlot manager, and ultimately the consumer.

For the show ring, Gabe likes to raise heifers with an “up-headed look” and a clean front end. He tries to breed stock that have a balanced, eye-appealing package.

For the seedstock or commercial cow/calf operator, NFF strives for extra flexibility at the hock and pastern, so heifers can plant their feet with extra cushion and comfort. Long-spined and deep-sided cows that can raise a calf well each year are desired for longevity in the herd.

To accomplish this, NFF has turned to reproductive advancements. The industry has come so far using in vitro fertilization technology, and more.

Gabe works with Dr. Kory Bigalk, DVM, owner of Diamond K Genetics, Plainview, Minn. The Diamond K Genetics team collects oocytes from top NFF donor cows and uses NFF-selected sires to develop embryos for implanting.