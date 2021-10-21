Martin County farmers adapt to variable weather

SHERBURN, Minn. – The 2021 harvest continued across southern Minnesota in October.

At the Krusemark Farm, Rochelle and Brad Krusemark, and their son, AJ, worked together on the many farm tasks.

Rochelle explained that with every growing season, farmers master the art of drafting and adapting plans to meet each weather phenomenon. This year was no exception.

By April 17, the Krusemarks, who use no-till and strip-till methods, had their equipment ready for planting. They started with soybeans. Corn planting began shortly thereafter.

Rain fell on April 23, snow on April 25, and rain again on April 27.

Then on April 29, there was golf ball-sized hail and strong winds.

Very hot temperatures of 90 degrees were recorded on May 1.

Despite those weather events, the first planting was completed by May 3.

The crops hadn’t emerged when the hail fell, so farmers didn’t expect much damage. What the Krusemarks didn’t know at the time was the hail created a 1-2-inch soil crust. The corn germinated but couldn’t emerge.

So, they terminated any poor corn stands by running their strip-tiller over the soil. They replanted a 102 CRM hybrid.

The soybeans didn’t need replanting – the cotyledons found cracks to sneak through.

A little rain fell on May 5, and a nice rain fell on May 19 – anywhere from 0.5-1.4 inches. Rochelle reported good emergence for corn, soybeans, and AJ’s sweet peas by May 24.

Challenges remained, though. Cover crops needed termination, but weather conditions didn’t cooperate for spraying.