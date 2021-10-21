Martin County farmers adapt to variable weather

SHERBURN, Minn. – The 2021 harvest continued across southern Minnesota in October.
At the Krusemark Farm, Rochelle and Brad Krusemark, and their son, AJ, worked together on the many farm tasks.
Rochelle explained that with every growing season, farmers master the art of drafting and adapting plans to meet each weather phenomenon. This year was no exception.
By April 17, the Krusemarks, who use no-till and strip-till methods, had their equipment ready for planting. They started with soybeans. Corn planting began shortly thereafter.
Rain fell on April 23, snow on April 25, and rain again on April 27.
Then on April 29, there was golf ball-sized hail and strong winds.
Very hot temperatures of 90 degrees were recorded on May 1.
Despite those weather events, the first planting was completed by May 3.
The crops hadn’t emerged when the hail fell, so farmers didn’t expect much damage. What the Krusemarks didn’t know at the time was the hail created a 1-2-inch soil crust. The corn germinated but couldn’t emerge.
So, they terminated any poor corn stands by running their strip-tiller over the soil. They replanted a 102 CRM hybrid.
The soybeans didn’t need replanting – the cotyledons found cracks to sneak through.
A little rain fell on May 5, and a nice rain fell on May 19 – anywhere from 0.5-1.4 inches. Rochelle reported good emergence for corn, soybeans, and AJ’s sweet peas by May 24.
Challenges remained, though. Cover crops needed termination, but weather conditions didn’t cooperate for spraying.
“I actually felt more anxious with cool temperatures in May, when we could not spray to terminate cover crops, than the rest of the year,” she said. “It is frustrating when conditions deny farmers from completing any task that is time-sensitive.”
As the growing season settled in, so did extreme heat. In Martin County, 12 of the first 21 days of June reached highs in the 90s. A little rain fell on June 9 and June 11. The Drought Monitor categorized the county as in a moderate drought.
The livestock enterprises – pigs, cows, and chickens – required attention with the heat. The Krusemarks made certain there was plenty of water, and that fans and curtains worked properly.
The drought continued.
The sweet peas were harvested in July, followed by the triticale in early August. AJ seeded forage grass to rotationally graze the cow/calf herd. It was a good opportunity to grow more feed for the cattle.
At the end of August, widespread rain arrived. Temperatures cooled down into the 50s at night.
The men made plans for corn silage harvest and worked on the equipment. Labor Day, plus two more days were spent chopping and bagging corn silage.
With the rain, the crops looked better in September than they had a month earlier.
By Sept. 28, about 50 percent of the soybeans were harvested in Martin County.
Before the end of September, farmers were combining corn. The Krusemarks harvested some 94-day corn that was 15-15.5 percent moisture; as well as 104-day maturity corn that was 18-19 percent moisture.
Harvest continued into October, as well as seeding cover crops. Rochelle was grateful for meals brought to her tractor cab, and for the opportunity to work as a valued member of the Krusemark team.
She also loved spending time this growing season caring for AJ and Maria’s sons, Titus, Zeke, and Silas. Beyond that, her many leadership efforts for agriculture remained an important responsibility in 2021.
All of this was accomplished while still recovering from a significant accident a year ago. Rochelle was driving the ATV when she was hit by a semi. Her body continues to heal from the injuries.
Then this summer, she was diagnosed with the Delta variant of COVID in mid-August. She spent nearly a week in the hospital and is still on supplemental oxygen and a nebulizer. She’s happy to receive prayers for her lungs to heal from COVID.
A farmer, or really anybody, has the choice about how they are going to work and live.
Some people get through with a negative attitude – that’s their choice; but Rochelle Krusemark has chosen to be happy. For her, having a positive attitude brings out the best in many situations.
“I am grateful for so many blessings,” Rochelle said. “God calls us to witness through each experience. I cannot imagine living without faith. Our God is powerful and designed our bodies with an amazing ability to heal. Our hope is in the Lord…Who cannot be joyful?”
With this being her last report, Minnesota Farm Guide wishes to thank Rochelle Krusemark for her inspiring reports throughout the 2021 growing season, as well as her work in leadership roles for various ag groups, including the United Soybean Board.