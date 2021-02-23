‘Might as well raise cute ones,’ say Fritsches about their cows

NEW ULM, Minn. – The reality of February in Minnesota set in as the winter finally turned cold. Nighttime temperatures on Feb. 5 dropped to minus 1 degree and headed lower. Nighttime temps weren’t expected to return to zero until Feb. 19. Daytime temps for Feb. 5-19 barely made it out of the single digits at Fritsche Dairy.

When temperatures turn that cold, Paul Fritsche keeps the cows indoors. Frozen teats are too great of a risk for the 30 cows in the registered herd.

“Chores take forever on days when it’s cold like this,” he said. “We’re feeding silage twice inside each day, and it takes a little longer. It’s a lot easier to bed the cows when they are outside and out of the stalls.”

Nothing wants to work as well at temperatures below zero. On Feb. 12, the day of his report, Paul started up the diesel tractor that hauls the manure spreader, and let it run for about half an hour. He needed to get the hydraulics warmed up.

With the cows inside all day, there was also more manure to deal with and the gutter manure cleaning system froze up. That meant prying and pitching some manure to get the cleaner moving again.

“We have to keep some fresh air moving through the barn,” he added, noting the thermostat-controlled fan – set for 40 degrees – was running during his interview.

He grabbed a large square frozen bale for the cows that was a bugger to pull apart in the tie stall barn – even after the bale sat indoors for a day. Fritsche Dairy used up their 2020 first and second cutting of alfalfa hay and this was the first bale of third cutting that is stored in bags.