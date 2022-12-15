Mild winter eases Hereford chores for young family

WILLMAR, Minn. – Across west central Minnesota, early December offered just a crust of snow.

The few inches of snow that fell in November had melted. Missing out on a Twin Cities snowstorm on Nov. 29, Kandiyohi and Swift counties received just a thin covering of snow but bone-chilling strong winds.

The livestock and people of Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. did well with the mild winter conditions.

Like a lot of other farmers and farm families, they were okay with moderate drought conditions – provided rain returns in the spring.

In an open winter, less diesel or gas is needed to run vehicles. Less fuel is needed to heat homes and barns. Livestock need less feed to stay warm. Less bedding is used. Less time is spent doing chores. A lot less time is spent moving snow.

For RJ and Laura Orsten, and their baby, Mabel, the open December winter meant they could spend more time together and plan for Christmas. They had plans to spend Christmas with their families and hold their own Christmas, too.

The number of cattle at RJ and Laura’s farm site was recently reduced.

For their last report, they had replacement heifers, young bulls, feeder calves and sale animals.

Then on Nov. 28, Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. held an online auction selling some cow/calf splits, as well as bulls and embryos. Some of the cattle were hauled to their new homes, including Wisconsin and Tennessee. RJ’s and his brother James’ parents, Robert and Rochelle Orsten, were hauling the cattle to Tennessee on Dec. 17, and taking the opportunity to visit with friends.

In addition, the Rosteins consigned cattle to a feeder calf sale at the Pipestone Livestock Auction Market. They sold 33 steer calves and 15 commercial heifer calves.

“We were happy with how they did. They looked good in the sale ring,” RJ said. “The whole Hereford sale went well actually. It’s good to see how people are willing to pay for good Hereford cattle.”

Selling the cattle brought the number of head at the farm site down to about 50 replacement heifers, weaned replacement bulls, newly weaned calves and sale cows.

Cattle chores took 2-3 hours daily.

“We just keep the feed in front of the cattle,” he said. “They are on hay and a little bit of grain for the sale cattle. With the temperatures being mild, they haven’t been eating any extra feed.”

The main herd remained at James and Jessica’s farm site. Despite strong winds, the herd continued to thrive on cornstalks, pasture, and mineral

“They do well out there in the grassland with some trees and some brush,” RJ said. “There’s some good cover out there for them, and they can get out of the wind. If they can get out of the wind, they can handle some temperature change.”

Cattle chores will take more time at RJ’s farm site when the cows come home.

“Right now, we’re not doing a lot of bedding, because it’s lasting quite a bit longer,” he said. “When we get the cows home, we’ll be bedding every day.”

The Orstens purchased a new herd bull from Pyramid Beef in Spearfish, S.D., on Dec. 3. The bull will be brought to Willmar in the springtime, and they will collect semen for AI work. More information on the bull will be included in future articles.

The turkey operation continued going along steady. RJ works with various sites where mature turkeys are bred to produce eggs, and the workload is usually about 6-8 hours daily.

“There’s certain days when I go to one farm and spend 8-9 hours at that farm, and there other days when I go to different farms and check up on them,” he said. “Sometimes there are things that need to be fixed or they need supplies.”

When RJ gave his report, he was looking forward to the Go-Pher the Purple Sale in Hutchinson, Minn., on Dec. 10, hosted by the Minnesota Hereford Breeders.

“We’ll getting the health papers on the livestock and just getting them ready for that,” he said.

We want to wish everyone at Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. a very Merry Christmas!