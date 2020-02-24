DAWSON, Minn. – Calving was a little slower than expected for Circle S Cattle and Club Lambs. There were eight or nine calves on the ground – 20 were due around Feb. 17, the day of this report.
“They’re definitely AI bred and we know they are going to calve, but they are coming slow,” said Mark Schoenfeld. “I’m hoping it picks up here this week.”
Lac qui Parle County experienced very cold temperatures as low as -18, wind chill of minus 35, in mid-February. The cold only lasted a few days, and Kami and Mark Schoenfeld were glad the cows hadn’t calved then.
Temps warmed back up to the 10s and 20s above zero, acceptable temperatures for calving in Minnesota.
Within the first group of calves born, more were heifers than bull calves, and their weights were right where the Schoenfelds wanted them – over 80 pounds – with good calf health.
“We had one Baldy calf yesterday – the calf was on the ground maybe 5-10 minutes and it was standing up trying to figure out how to get back and nurse already,” Mark said. “Vigor has been good.”
Surrogate mothers with embryo calves were due to start calving in late-February.
One of the reasons the Schoenfelds wanted calving to hurry along was they were leaving on Thursday, Feb. 20, to attend the Minnesota Simmental banquet and state sale. The Schoenfelds were anxious to see how their Circle S heifer calf fared in the Feb. 22 sale in Cannon Falls.
Kami and Mark were taking their son, Colton, 8, to the event. They looked forward to seeing many of their good friends in the Simmental business.
At home, Mark intended to turn up the nutrition in the heifer/cow rations by adding baleage in late-February. This is the first time Schoenfelds have wrapped alfalfa.
“I’m excited to see what it looks like, but I don’t want to burn it all up too fast either,” he said. “I want to make sure we have some baleage to go when we get to April and right before grass turnout. We’re looking forward to seeing how that project turned out.”
The Schoenfelds made plans to sort-off, wean and work their fall-born calves around March 1. The fall calves will be offered for sale if someone is looking for a red or black calf for the 2020 and 2021 show seasons.
Over in the sheep barn at the Schoenfeld farm, about two-thirds of the ewes had lambed out. Kami was looking forward to getting the first installment of lambing finished, and then it was on to the ewe lambs that were due to lamb beginning around Feb. 22 and continuing through March.
Lambing started out really well, but then things got a little more difficult before moving in a positive direction again.
“We came down with a couple of ewes with mastitis, some hard bags,” Kami said. “The last couple of lambings have been good, but they’re single bucks. I prefer twins and ewe lambs, but they’re live lambs that will work well for showing.”
The Schoenfelds do a great job networking and helping others, and that includes housing and caring for ewes belonging to a neighbor. One of the neighbor’s ewes successfully lambed out three weeks ago. For some reason, the ewe died suddenly on Feb. 16. Kami planned to post the ewe the next day to see if she could figure out what had happened.
“We processed lambs the day before and never noticed anything,” she said. “We did chores in the morning and didn’t noticed anything. She was never off feed, never struggled.”
Kami trained the young ewe lamb to drink from a bucket and hoped all would go okay. There were a couple of bottle/bucket lambs now.
Mark and Kami’s youngest son, Braxton, 4, was bringing his preschool class for a farm tour and feeding the lambs would be one activity. Dakota, the Circle S Cattle and Club Lambs dog, is a big hit with kids and grownups too.
As always, the Schoenfelds continue their educational and outreach efforts for the livestock industry.