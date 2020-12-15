Monoslope barn reduces weather risks for Boons

HANCOCK, Minn. – It’s been 15 years, and D & J Livestock, LLC, still appreciates their monoslope barn.

Built in 2005, with an expansion added in 2013, their monoslope takes away a lot of variables that Don and John Boon and family can’t control.

“In a Minnesota winter, there is always wind and snow,” John said. “In the spring, we can almost always count on some heavy rain events, and in the summer you have your heat.

“In a monoslope, you can keep out the majority of the rain and snow, wind can be controlled with curtains, cattle can be shaded from the summer sun, and the shape of the barn enhances the breezes,” he added.

Minnesota has experienced seven consecutive warm Decembers, according to Minnesota Weather Talk by Mark Seeley, University of Minnesota. January can still turn very cold. That’s what happened when December 2003 was warm and was followed by a cold January 2004.

With the monoslope barn and a long windbreak made of big round corn stalk bales, the Boons are ready.

They are currently feeding out 830 Holstein steers and 150 beef heifers, and the cattle were performing well in dry December conditions. Warm, damp and foggy conditions lead to more health issues. A few of those days had occurred, too.

The warm weather was offering some savings – the equipment didn’t have to warm up as long. Time was saved not moving snow or chipping the apron loose on the manure spreader. There were some electrical savings because the block heaters didn’t have to be used for the tractors, or the heaters in the cattle waterers.