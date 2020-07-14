LAKE BENTON, Minn. – What a difference a year makes!
One year ago, Worth Farms had their 4WD Versatile 435 stuck up to its axle. With tons of rain, a sinkhole opened up and sunk the tractor.
“We had to get an excavator and dig it out,” Bob Worth recalled of Fourth of July 2019.
This year, the sinkhole was not found and the Worths planted soybeans across the field.
2019: Prevented Planting.
2020: Potential for tremendous corn and soybeans.
A beautiful 1.2-inch rain – unexpected – made its way easterly across Buffalo Ridge and landed gracefully on Worth Farms.
“They really didn’t predict it,” Bob said. “They have predicted some rain through the next 5-6 days. We could really use it because the heat was amazing over the weekend – really hot.”
Corn, at 6 feet tall, stood knee-high to Paul Bunyan on July 6. Soybeans, at well-over-a-foot tall, stood closer to knee-high on an average adult by the same date.
A friend of Bob’s determined the corn grew 4 inches a day in early July. A combination of heat, sun and good subsoil moisture kept everything growing. Bob and his son, Jon, kept an eye on the tile line, and water was still flowing out.
The Worths completed their final pass of Liberty herbicide on July 3-5, the last moment they could accomplish the task. The 30-inch soybean rows were closing, and the product cannot be sprayed when the soybeans bloom.
They added a fungicide to the tank for areas where white mold is a problem.
The corn was set to extend the tassel, and long, dark green leaves were ready to provide energy for silking, pollination, and ear development.
“This corn is as tall as it was back in 1986,” he said. “That was some of the tallest corn we ever had. It’s just amazing when it’s this tall. We’re going to need rain so the corn plant doesn’t go into any stress. This is when the corn plant is made – July. The soybeans are made in August. If we can catch another 1.5 inches of rain in a week, we’ll be really good.”
With herbicide spraying complete, Bob and Jon had a couple weeks before it was time to scout for soybean aphids. They took this time to clean up their large machinery, an annual task. They take all of their tractors, the combine and the semis, and pressure wash and wax them. The 435 Versatile was done and two semis were done. They had their combine and four tractors left to wash and wax, but the equipment had already been checked over at the dealership.
“It’s a job that has to be done because they look nicer when they are clean,” he said.
The grain trailers are checked by the Department of Transportation and then they are washed up. The combine headers are checked over, and the bin site is checked by a bin crew.
“It’s time to start locking in our propane for the fall,” he said. “That’s usually the end of July, first part of August we have to lock in our price.
“Seed people are starting to stop by talking about next year’s seed needs,” he added. “That’s getting earlier and earlier.”
Bob wanted to remind the ag community that we don’t know what’s going to happen with dicamba in 2021.
“Will the EPA and the three major companies go to work on getting dicamba reinstated? You might think dicamba is coming back, so you buy all dicamba, but you find out you can’t use dicamba,” he said. “You can use other products on dicamba beans, but you buy that so you can use dicamba.”
Ahead of harvest, Bob also spent time working on renewable energy through the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. There was a big biofuels meeting scheduled for July 9, and soybean growers wanted to get legislation/laws enacted to continue the promotion of biofuels.
“It’s always a challenge to prove that biofuels are a good choice for everybody,” he said. “We have to make sure they are not nervous about using them. You always want to make sure that ethanol and biodiesel are getting the credit they deserve.”
Serving as Mayor of Lake Benton, Bob faces the challenges of budget constraints for the town of 680 people. The city hasn’t received federal financing they were promised, and it’s hurting the budget. He’s working with Minnesota’s state and U.S. elected officials to get this resolved.
“We have to get this money out here quicker,” he said. “The small towns cannot afford the expense. We had to spend over $100,000 to fix our roads, and that was supposed to be all reimbursed. We haven’t gotten any of that yet. We don’t have excess money sitting around not doing anything, so that’s a little tough.”