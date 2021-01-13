Nelson Family Farms appreciates mild weather for calving

MABEL, Minn. – The New Year started with a flat tire on the feed truck.
“We were able to get the feed off,” said Gabe Chase of Nelson Family Farms (NFF). “We’ve got our shop here in Mabel that takes really good care of us. We got the tire to hold air just long enough to get it to town.”
Despite the minor breakdown, 2021 was starting out well, Gabe said, speaking on Jan. 5.
New calves were arriving every day and mild weather eased the workload.
Like many farm families, those who worked together every day were able to celebrate the holidays together.
For grandparents, the families found creative ways to socially distance with the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern.
“We exchanged gifts on the back porch, at least,” Gabe said. “It wasn’t what we hoped for but it was better than nothing.”
Except for one precipitous drop of 40 degrees on Dec. 23, temperatures stayed remarkably consistent for most of December and into early January 2021.
“We have been very fortunate in the southeast corner of Minnesota,” he said, adding there was about 3 inches of snow cover. “We have not had much for weather or poor driving conditions at all.”
Gabe reported the first dozen calves had been born.
“Even as close as we watch on the cameras, I think I’ve only seen two calves be born,” he said. “They have come really easy. So far the birthweights have been actually lower than normal for us. These calves have come easy and it’s not taken long. By the time we see them on the camera, most of the time they’ve been up and nursing.”
He attributed good calving success to a number of factors. The nice long fall allowed the heifers and cows to graze corn stalk stover and pasture far longer than normal. They got exercise plus enough nutrition to get by.
But in addition, the heifers and cows didn’t need to eat as much to stay warm, so the calves weren’t getting quite so big.
“I think colder temperatures do equate to higher birthweight. On colder days, the cow has to work harder and pump more blood to keep her body temperature where it belongs,” he said. “Anytime they are pumping more blood through their body, they are pumping more blood through the calf. The calf has more opportunities to pick up nutrients.”
He expected the calves to get larger as they moved further into the calving season.
Gabe couldn’t help but evaluate each of the new calves to see which ones stood out. He was already studying the angles of the hip to the hind legs. He observed for heifers with an “up-headed look” and a clean front end.
Sometimes calves will display “show ring presence” from the start.
“I’m sure we have a couple on the ground that will be Dream Works sale heifers in December,” he said. “We have some awfully good genetics in some of those calves.
“On a nice sunny day when you see one of those sharp-featured calves standing in the sun, where she’s got her head up and stretched out and looking nice, they’ll just give you this look,” he continued. “You think to yourself, ‘That one sure seems like it will be toward the top end.’”
With calving coming along, NFF found ways to free up more space at Joe and Barb Nelson’s farm.
They sorted out feeder calves weighing about 950 pounds to go to Iowa Corn Beef for finishing. Barb and Joe’s son, Matt, and his wife, Jordan, are owners in NFF, and they also own and operate Iowa Corn Beef, of Harmony, Minn.
“The feeders had probably gone as far as they could on our backgrounding diet,” Gabe said. “They were ready to get stepped up to a high energy ration that Matt uses at the feedlot to get a good finish on those cattle.”
There were also 29 head of cows that were shipped for harvest. With the cows weighing about 1,800 pounds, NFF was able to get a premium for timely selling.
With the lots not so full, Gabe spent a day scraping the feed yards. Using a box scraper behind the tractor, he cleaned up excess manure or ruts.
“It’s nice to level off those high traffic areas to make it more comfortable for the cows to walk in,” he said. “If we have to get out there and move around or anything it’s a lot nicer for us, as well.”
He figured he scraped the equivalent of four or five football fields. There are three big cow yards with bunks and waterers.
“It was a most-of-a-day project,” he said. “That was a project I was pleased to get done.”
With 2020 closed, Gabe’s wife, Kayla Nelson Chase, and his mother-in-law Barb handled many of the bookkeeping duties.
“It’s sure good to have them working on that all year around,” he said. “When it’s up to Joe and me, it usually gets put off. Kayla and Barb keep the financials more current throughout the year and make things run a lot smoother.”