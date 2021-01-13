Nelson Family Farms appreciates mild weather for calving

MABEL, Minn. – The New Year started with a flat tire on the feed truck.

“We were able to get the feed off,” said Gabe Chase of Nelson Family Farms (NFF). “We’ve got our shop here in Mabel that takes really good care of us. We got the tire to hold air just long enough to get it to town.”

Despite the minor breakdown, 2021 was starting out well, Gabe said, speaking on Jan. 5.

New calves were arriving every day and mild weather eased the workload.

Like many farm families, those who worked together every day were able to celebrate the holidays together.

For grandparents, the families found creative ways to socially distance with the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern.

“We exchanged gifts on the back porch, at least,” Gabe said. “It wasn’t what we hoped for but it was better than nothing.”

Except for one precipitous drop of 40 degrees on Dec. 23, temperatures stayed remarkably consistent for most of December and into early January 2021.

“We have been very fortunate in the southeast corner of Minnesota,” he said, adding there was about 3 inches of snow cover. “We have not had much for weather or poor driving conditions at all.”

Gabe reported the first dozen calves had been born.

“Even as close as we watch on the cameras, I think I’ve only seen two calves be born,” he said. “They have come really easy. So far the birthweights have been actually lower than normal for us. These calves have come easy and it’s not taken long. By the time we see them on the camera, most of the time they’ve been up and nursing.”