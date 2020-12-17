Nelson Family Farms has successful DreamWorks sale

DECORAH, Iowa – A heifer sale during the COVID-19 pandemic is not easy to accomplish, but Nelson Family Farms (NFF) used their many resources to successfully hold their DreamWorks sale on Dec. 4.

The Nelson’s Simmental and Angus DreamWorks sale featured 30 open “coming-yearling” heifers, as well as 35 bred heifers that will be two years old in January 2021.

The sale was held at the Decorah Sales Commission, Inc., facility that offers a big parking lot plus nearby hotels. Owned by Nelson Family Farms, the Decorah Sales Commission’s advertising promoted their DreamWorks sale. The family owns the Lanesboro Sales Commission, Inc., too, so advertising for that site also included the sale.

Dozens of people had both large and small roles in additional advertising, organizing the sale, fitting the cattle and holding the sale. Sale management by Innovation AgMarketing, LLC, and bidding online at cci.live helped NFF connect up with potential customers.

“I really appreciate all of our bidders and buyers that helped us out,” said Gabe Chase of NFF.

The cattle were all brought from the farm near Mabel, Minn., to the Decorah barn. Gabe said a health permit isn’t needed to bring livestock across state lines to a licensed sale barn facility. Each heifer that left the sale barn and traveled to another state, though, needed health papers. Since the Decorah Sales Commission has a veterinarian that regularly handles health papers at the sale barn, NFF hired him to provide certificates as needed following the sale.