Nelson Family Farms has successful DreamWorks sale

DECORAH, Iowa – A heifer sale during the COVID-19 pandemic is not easy to accomplish, but Nelson Family Farms (NFF) used their many resources to successfully hold their DreamWorks sale on Dec. 4.
The Nelson’s Simmental and Angus DreamWorks sale featured 30 open “coming-yearling” heifers, as well as 35 bred heifers that will be two years old in January 2021.
The sale was held at the Decorah Sales Commission, Inc., facility that offers a big parking lot plus nearby hotels. Owned by Nelson Family Farms, the Decorah Sales Commission’s advertising promoted their DreamWorks sale. The family owns the Lanesboro Sales Commission, Inc., too, so advertising for that site also included the sale.
Dozens of people had both large and small roles in additional advertising, organizing the sale, fitting the cattle and holding the sale. Sale management by Innovation AgMarketing, LLC, and bidding online at cci.live helped NFF connect up with potential customers.
“I really appreciate all of our bidders and buyers that helped us out,” said Gabe Chase of NFF.
The cattle were all brought from the farm near Mabel, Minn., to the Decorah barn. Gabe said a health permit isn’t needed to bring livestock across state lines to a licensed sale barn facility. Each heifer that left the sale barn and traveled to another state, though, needed health papers. Since the Decorah Sales Commission has a veterinarian that regularly handles health papers at the sale barn, NFF hired him to provide certificates as needed following the sale.
Gabe mentioned that many cattle sales were held online-only this year, but NFF will stay with a live sale.
“Especially with our family being in the sales barn business, you’d be hard pressed to convince us that you can generate the same level of excitement and some of that nostalgia with any other method,” Gabe said.
The sale began with Lot 14, NFF Miss Design H036, a Purebred Simmental January heifer with a blaze face. The open heifer was the highest selling female at $20,750 and went to a family in Illinois. She’s going to be shown by a young girl in 2021.
“That family has had a lot of success in the past in Illinois, so it will be exciting to see what they can get done with that heifer,” he said.
Between the bidders in the sale barn and those online, or on the telephone, cattle were sold to buyers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Illinois and Indiana. The 65 lots averaged $3,857 per head. Twenty-one lots were sold online.
“We were really excited to spread those cattle out a little bit more than we have in the past,” he said. “The bred heifer market was up significantly from last year, and the open heifer calf market was down. That was not terribly surprising with a lot of families not getting to show those calves this year as much as they would have liked, and the way they did in the past.”
The DreamWorks sale is held annually at 7 p.m., so Gabe makes a point of telling folks that inquire of him to not feel like they have to drag their trailer along.
He doesn’t want to see any cattle spooked if they are unloaded into an unfamiliar place in the dark.
The cattle can stay a night or two at the sale barn, or the NFF crew can take the cattle back home if needed. Dick Coleman handles a lot of the trucking, but Gabe or another member of the NFF crew will also haul heifers to buyers nearby. He and Abe Hauge, NFF show and sale cattle manager, enjoy talking with buyers. They provide a lot of information to help their customers be as successful as they can be.
The leadership team for the DreamWorks sale also includes: Joe and Matt Nelson, Denis Crouch, NFF herdsman, and Steve Walsky, fieldman and wrangler.
The sale staff includes Col. Jered Shipman, auctioneer, and ring men.
“We have a really tremendous crew that helped us get those cattle ready,” Gabe said. “In addition to our crew that helps out around the farm, we had a group of mostly college kids that have spent a little more time at home this year. We had lots of help getting those cattle ready, and so we really appreciated everybody that pitched in to get those cattle looking so good.”
The work didn’t stop just because the sale was over. Gabe and the crew prepared to sort cows by due date, with an area set aside for January calvers, another for February, and another area for March calvers. Over 300 cows/heifers are due to calve over the next three months.
“We’re trying to streamline all of that the best we can, so when we do get really, really busy with the calving, and when the weather starts to deteriorate on us, we’ve got things as streamlined as possible,” Gabe concluded.
Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year from Nelson Family Farms!
