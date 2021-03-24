Nelson Family Farms looks forward to spring 2021

MABEL, Minn. – An exciting time is just ahead for Nelson Family Farms (NFF).

There’s a baby coming soon for Kayla and Gabe Chase, and big sister, Claire.

“Kayla is counting down the days on the calendar, and we had another good checkup this week,” Gabe said during his report on March 17. “We’re very much looking forward to it. Kayla’s been washing bottles and baby clothes and making sure everything is ready to go.”

With the extra time and care that a new baby requires, the Chases are glad that calving time is almost over.

There are “just” 27 gestating cows left to go.

At their busiest time in late January, 7-10 cows/heifers were calving daily. Now, just a few are calving each day.

“These tail-enders are going to have to do a little more on their own, without quite as much supervision – for better or worse,” he said.

Southeast Minnesota received 6 inches of snow in mid-March, so a couple cows responded to the low barometric pressure. They calved in the storm, but Gabe said everything went okay.

Calves that are over 50 days old, plus their mothers, stay on a 30-acre pasture/woodland area. Designated for this purpose, the pasture isn’t grazed after early July. A lot of biomass grows up to produce a heavy mat for the pairs to graze and “nest.”

The pasture supports about 100 cow/calf pairs.

It’s about as nice a spot as a cow/calf pair could use – the calves are old enough for their mothers to protect them from predators. The thick grass mat plus natural drainage keeps the ground from getting chewed up or muddy. The hills, gullies and trees block the wind, but there is plenty of room for the cows and calves to spread apart.