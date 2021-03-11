Nelson Family Farms welcomes bull customers in March

MABEL, Minn. – Gabe Chase could see the road leading to the end of calving 2021.

In early March, Nelson Family Farms (NFF) had about 60 gestating cows – 20 percent of the original number. Temperatures in March warmed up considerably from the cold mid-February blast below zero, and the calves on the ground were loving the heat.

While he worked on calving and chores, Gabe spent most of his time thinking about breeding decisions just ahead.

“We’ll be starting to get semen ordered, so we’re starting to think really hard about breeding decisions that are probably some of the most important decisions I make on an annual basis,” he said.

Early spring is Gabe’s favorite time of year.

The calves born in January and February have put on some growth and definition. Gabe uses those observations to help make embryo transfer decisions.

“We’re getting into that exciting time of year when we are going to make decisions that will affect our operation for a lot of years – forever really,” he said. “We’re going to make breeding decisions that are going to generate next year’s females. Some of those females are going to be in our herd for 10-plus years and raise many daughters, so you want to take everything into account.”

NFF plans carefully to maximize conception and pregnancy success. The planning includes what sire to use, what cows to flush, and when to start flushing cows.

“You can shoot from the hip with all of that, and things will probably go all right, but of course what we’re trying to do is absolutely maximize potential,” he said. “To do that you need to plan ahead and need to make sure all of the boxes are checked. That’s what we’re trying to do right now.”