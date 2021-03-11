Nelson Family Farms welcomes bull customers in March

MABEL, Minn. – Gabe Chase could see the road leading to the end of calving 2021.
In early March, Nelson Family Farms (NFF) had about 60 gestating cows – 20 percent of the original number. Temperatures in March warmed up considerably from the cold mid-February blast below zero, and the calves on the ground were loving the heat.
While he worked on calving and chores, Gabe spent most of his time thinking about breeding decisions just ahead.
“We’ll be starting to get semen ordered, so we’re starting to think really hard about breeding decisions that are probably some of the most important decisions I make on an annual basis,” he said.
Early spring is Gabe’s favorite time of year.
The calves born in January and February have put on some growth and definition. Gabe uses those observations to help make embryo transfer decisions.
“We’re getting into that exciting time of year when we are going to make decisions that will affect our operation for a lot of years – forever really,” he said. “We’re going to make breeding decisions that are going to generate next year’s females. Some of those females are going to be in our herd for 10-plus years and raise many daughters, so you want to take everything into account.”
NFF plans carefully to maximize conception and pregnancy success. The planning includes what sire to use, what cows to flush, and when to start flushing cows.
“You can shoot from the hip with all of that, and things will probably go all right, but of course what we’re trying to do is absolutely maximize potential,” he said. “To do that you need to plan ahead and need to make sure all of the boxes are checked. That’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
Gabe mentioned that he greatly enjoys talking about the cattle with his wife, Kayla Chase. He also visits with his father-in-law, Joe Nelson, and Abe Hauge, show and sale cattle manager for the Nelson Family Dream Works sale. Graham Blagg of Innovation AgMarketing, LLC, is another great source of information.
In addition to their heifer program, NFF is selling yearling bulls to interested clients via private treaty.
Each year, NFF sells about 30 Simmental, Angus or Sim/Angus bulls. The bulls go mainly to local cow/calf farms. Less than one-third of the bull calves on the ground are made available as bulls to go out and breed cows/heifers.
Handpicked by Gabe, the bulls are evaluated several times to make sure they represent the best NFF has to offer. He starts out by considering the bull calves at weaning time in August or September.
The NFF crew comes back later in the year and runs the bulls across the scale. If any bulls are not keeping up, they are banded. The bulls are sorted once more in February when their yearling weights are checked. Any problem bulls are sorted off and banded.
“Every bull available for sale is out of a cow that I like,” he said. “If we don’t think enough of the mother, that bull is going to become a steer and go to the feedlot.”
If the cow needed assistance during calving, her bull calf goes to the feedlot. Disposition is another factor – so any bull that shows aggressiveness is sent to the feedlot, too.
NFF wants a diverse set of bulls to offer customers. Each bull is selected for specific traits, such as calving ease genetics or high performance genetics built on a solid foundation.
He enjoys offering clients choices and making side-by-side comparisons, whether it is strictly a terminal cross to raise feeder cattle or a bull that can produce good daughters for the herd.
The vast majority of bulls go to breeding commercial cows, although NFF bulls have sired show calves, too.
The bulls are developed on an extremely high roughage, low energy ration – very similar to what the cows receive. NFF wants to build lean, athletic bulls that can go the distance with no coddling.
“Our goal has always been to raise really complete, functional cattle. We all like to see those 800-pound weaning weights, 4 pounds of average daily gain and 1,400 pounds-plus at a year – but I try not to get tunnel vision for numbers only,” he said. “These cattle need to have feet and legs built for longevity, backed by a cow family that is proven, and do it all in a balanced, eye appealing package.”
In recent years, NFF has started buying feeder calves produced by their bulls. The calves are shipped to Matt Nelson’s feedlot near Harmony, Minn. There’s a big pen of NFF bull-sired cattle at the 2,500 head feedlot now, and Gabe had the winning bid on 80 of them when they came through the Nelson’s sale barn.
Gabe is excited to get the “close out” numbers on how the cattle perform.
“As we get these cattle fed out and see the data come back we can say with certainty that our genetics have the profit potential and can produce a carcass as valuable as any on the market,” he said. “We’re really excited to be doing business with our bull customers and adding value to their feeder calf crop.