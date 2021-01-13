New calving brings beef experience to Fritsche Dairy

NEW ULM, Minn. – A blizzard was moving toward Minnesota on Dec. 23, and those at Fritsche Dairy knew it.

A low pressure system in South Dakota began to mix with cold air and wind from central Canada and moisture brought up from the Gulf of Mexico.

As the wind picked up, Paul Fritsche worked steady to complete the morning feeding, chores and milking.

Stepping out of the barn to feed the heifers and dry cows, he could hear bellowing coming from the pasture.

It was an unusual heifer making noise out there. A half Limousin/half Guernsey beefy heifer was acting very maternal.

She was the offspring of a purebred Guernsey who didn’t settle until she was bull-bred. This resulting heifer was just too nice to send off for finishing, so Paul had her implanted with a purebred, high quality Fritsche Guernsey heifer embryo.

The dam of the embryo had been Grand Champion at the Minnesota State Fair in 2009 and 2011. Although the dam is no longer alive, some of her viable embryos remain frozen.

Paul knew the crossbred heifer wasn’t due yet, but he went out to check on her anyway.

There, lying on the wrong side of the fence was the beautiful newborn Purebred Guernsey heifer calf.

“The little baby had gotten through a barbed wire fence and Mama knew what was right,” Paul said. “I had to carry the calf. She had been with Mom long enough so she was licked off and had her first milk.”

The maternal instincts were strong in the young mother. She let the calf know she was supposed to lay still, so Paul had no help in the walk up to the farmyard.