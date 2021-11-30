New responsibilities at JMF Herefords and SimAngus

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – Things are moving fast for Jared and Makayla Flower in west central Minnesota. They have some exciting new opportunities, and the couple is figuring out how to best fit those items into their busy lifestyle.
JMF Herefords and SimAngus runs about 100 registered cows and will hold their bull sale on Feb. 5, 2022.
Back in August, the Flowers purchased a farmhouse and farm site located just east of their home farm. With extra room, they decided to start custom-feeding calves, to help with cowherd expenses.
Jared and Makayla are also offering the option of backgrounding calves to their bull sale customers.
Recently, they brought in their first 400 head of feeder calves with another 10 head coming in. The calves were all vaccinated before arrival, which helped immensely, time and labor-wise.
“Having the custom cattle here helps pay for our own feed that we feed our own cows,” Jared said. “It’s a nice swap.”
He was working out the details to streamline daily care to the new feed yard cattle. He was building pens and installing winter waterers, but it wasn’t easy. The area experienced wind, snow, and cold temperatures during the weekend of Nov. 12-14. That set things back.
“The mud has really been getting to us,” he said. “We’ve been needing to build some pens and it’s been stalling us from doing that a little.”
“The wind has been a bugger,” Jared added. “It’s taking its toll on the cattle. They’re not as bloomy and it takes more feed to keep them going.”
Getting an electrician out to the farm to wire the waterers has taken time since the local electricians are so busy. For the time being, the Flowers are checking non-heated waterers and breaking ice if needed.
Thankfully, the cow herd was mostly on autopilot in November.
“The cows are out grazing on cornstalks, which is real nice,” he said. “That’s a big relief to have those cows grazing. Otherwise, I wouldn’t get anything done but chores.”
The herd grazed a neighbor’s wheat field regrowth for four weeks, and then another neighbor offered their harvested cornfield to the Flowers. The cows were moved there on Friday, Nov. 19. Their goal is to keep cows grazing on cropland until Dec.1.
“If we can keep them out grazing on something until that time, that’s what we go for,” Makayla said. “If it follows into December a little further – that’s the gravy on the top. Grazing is cheaper than feeding them in the yard.”
While Jared worked with the custom feeding operation, Makayla continued with her cattle promotion, advertising, and magazine graphic design work. Recently she was offered the position of editor with The Stockman magazine. She’ll start in December.
“This will be a little more of a focus to work with this magazine,” she said. Like so many agriculturists, Makayla works from home, sets her own hours, and works from her computer. High speed/reliable internet is required for people who work in rural Minnesota.
The Flowers were looking forward to the Minnesota Hereford Breeders Go-Pher the Purple Sale coming up Dec. 11, 2021, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
“It looks like a pretty good set of cattle there,” Jared said. “I’ve been talking to some producers and they’re pretty excited about it.”
Jared always enjoys talking to cattle producers, and he tries to talk to all the JMF Herefords and SimAngus bull customers each fall. He’s been getting some good reports on JMF bulls holding up well throughout the breeding season, and getting the cows bred.
“That’s been a very nice response to our February sale,” he said.
The couple is posting photos of their bulls and progeny on Facebook. They are preparing to clean up the bulls for photos and advertising. Makayla will build their catalogue in December, send it to print around New Years, and then send out the finished catalogue to potential customers.
With four kids at home, the Flowers are dedicated to teaching their children about farm life and responsibility, Jared said. The cows were moved from the wheat field regrowth to the cornstalks, and the couple had an extra “hand” to help with the task. Jaelyn, who is 8, rode her little saddle horse to help move the cattle about 4 miles.
“Makayla and I have our own individual goals on the farm, but to prepare the next generation for taking over the farm, and them wanting and respecting the farm is a very good fulfilment,” Jared explained.
“Jaelyn rode horseback the whole time – through the cold and the wind,” Makayla said. “She got some complements from family members that hadn’t seen her do that before, and it was a really neat thing that she can help out and do. We are very proud of her for that.”