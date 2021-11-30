New responsibilities at JMF Herefords and SimAngus

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – Things are moving fast for Jared and Makayla Flower in west central Minnesota. They have some exciting new opportunities, and the couple is figuring out how to best fit those items into their busy lifestyle.

JMF Herefords and SimAngus runs about 100 registered cows and will hold their bull sale on Feb. 5, 2022.

Back in August, the Flowers purchased a farmhouse and farm site located just east of their home farm. With extra room, they decided to start custom-feeding calves, to help with cowherd expenses.

Jared and Makayla are also offering the option of backgrounding calves to their bull sale customers.

Recently, they brought in their first 400 head of feeder calves with another 10 head coming in. The calves were all vaccinated before arrival, which helped immensely, time and labor-wise.

“Having the custom cattle here helps pay for our own feed that we feed our own cows,” Jared said. “It’s a nice swap.”

He was working out the details to streamline daily care to the new feed yard cattle. He was building pens and installing winter waterers, but it wasn’t easy. The area experienced wind, snow, and cold temperatures during the weekend of Nov. 12-14. That set things back.

“The mud has really been getting to us,” he said. “We’ve been needing to build some pens and it’s been stalling us from doing that a little.”

“The wind has been a bugger,” Jared added. “It’s taking its toll on the cattle. They’re not as bloomy and it takes more feed to keep them going.”