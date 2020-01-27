DAWSON, Minn. – Kami and Mark Schoenfeld and children were snowed in for a couple days at their farm, along with their sheep and cattle. No travel was recommended for Lac qui Parle County and the surrounding area during the Jan. 17-18 storm that first brought snow and then wind.
Wind chills were 15-25 degrees below zero with actual temperatures of minus 10.
From that winter storm, Mark figured he cleaned out 15 inches of snow from the driveway and yard.
Then on Jan. 21, temperatures rose into the 20s above zero, and a strong south wind created close-to-whiteout conditions that blew the snow back into exposed farm driveways. There was more snow removal to do.
“It’s pretty deep with that snow we got,” Mark said. “It’s going to be important for us to get some warm weather here in the next 60 days to get rid of some of this snow base – just so we have a few more options for snow later on.
“As we get into February and March, those are our snowier months. The other thing is if we can avoid the April snowstorms like we’ve had the last couple of years, it will be better,” he added.
There was some frost near the buildings, but Mark felt there was not much frost in the yard or fields. He hopes that will help the soil absorb the moisture this spring.
On the cold, cold days, the Schoenfelds appreciate their lambing barn camera system.
Both Kami and Mark check on the close-up sheep while they are at work. At night, they take turns waking up to check their phones and see if there are any concerns in the barn.
“When it’s really cold, it’s really nice to have the camera,” Mark said.
The lambing barn was about 20-25 degrees when the wind chill dropped to about 15 below outside, and that was a little colder than the Schoenfelds wanted.
“Ideally, we would keep it at 30-40 degrees, but realistically now, when we get into this warmer weather, it will be 40 degrees in there, and our exhaust fans will be running on a pretty steady basis,” he said.
There were a few little things to finish up in the new barn – he mentioned some plumbing – but the heated room was completed, insulated and tinned. Water and electricity were working perfectly.
The first ewes had lambed, and there were six lambs on the ground when he gave his report.
There was also a beautiful January calf born on Jan. 18 at the Hastads’ farm, who are Kami’s parents. The majority of the cattle herd stays with the Hastads, and everyone was busy getting snow cleaned up there for feeding the cows.
Lambing and calving will ramp up in early February.
“Everybody looks to be doing good, and things are going well,” Mark said.
The Circle S Cattle and Club Lambs crew was excited to have a repeat customer ask for two 2019-born bulls. The commercial cattle producer was thrilled when he took his calves to the sales barn and had the heaviest calves of the day.
“He attributed a lot of that to Circle S genetics, so we were really happy when you put a plan together in terms of a breeding program, and you get a call from a customer that exactly what you had promised him is exactly what he got,” Mark said. “It worked just the way it was supposed to, and we’re excited to take him a couple more bulls this spring and see where it goes from there.”