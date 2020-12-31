New Year: New crop of calves at Nelson Family Farms

MABEL, Minn. – Gabe Chase was gearing up for the 2021 calving season slated to start Jan. 1, 2021.

One heifer was already on the ground when he gave a report from Nelson Family Farms on Dec. 21. Three weeks early, the 35-pound embryo transfer calf was born to a recipient cow. Despite its small size, the heifer was lively and doing well.

“It doesn’t matter how ready you think you are, you’re just never quite ready for that first one to be born,” Gabe said. “I don’t care if you have all of the pens set up and got things ready for the newborns and the equipment just the way you want it. Mentally when that first calf of the season hits the grounds, there’s really no feeling quite like it.”

With 300 cows and heifers calving over the next few months, he put together the supplies needed to process each newborn calf.

“Every time a new calf is born, I go out with my little tray of syringes and products, and I get them squared around,” he said. “An ounce of prevention goes a long way with these baby calves, so we try to make sure they get all that important stuff right during the first few hours of life.”

Each calf gets a tag and a tattoo.

Then, the new calf gets a First Defense tube of gel that goes right into their mouth. It has some beneficial bacteria and provides the calf with a little bit of immunity, plus some energy.

“It just is a variety of basic things that are going to help that calf’s digestive and immune system get off to a really good start,” he said.