Northern MN heifer development program focuses on quality

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – Welcome to Little Timber Farms of Beltrami County!

Rachel Gray, Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Cow-Calf Council Chair, will be sharing her multi-generation ranch with readers during the winter of 2021-22.

Specializing in bred heifer development, Little Timber Farms purchases high quality replacement 600-pound heifers in October.

The heifers are fed a simple ration – good grass mix, home grown hay, alfalfa and 2.5 pounds per head of barley daily.

Heifers are synchronized and then bred in May for an end-of-February calving date.

The farm delivers consistent, well-developed 20-month-old bred heifers in October and then begins the process again with new 600-pound heifers.

Little Timber Farms is owned and operated by Rachel Gray, along with Rachel’s children, Nickolas and Drew Grundmeier, and Rachel’s dad, Murl Nord. Her uncle, Albert Krueger, helps at the ranch, too. Her brother, Dr. Christopher Nord, DVM, of Milaca, Minn., provides most of the veterinary care at the ranch.

Rachel’s husband, Al Gray, as well as son, Drew, are miners at Ouray Silver Mines in Colorado. Last year, Rachel asked Nick to return to the farm full-time. He’s joined by his wife, Mackenzie, who is a registered nurse, and their two children, Audrey and Jaxon.

Each of the families live within a mile of each other at the ranch.

“Dad still lives in the main house on the farm, and Albert lives in what was my grandparents’ home,” Rachel said. “Nick and his family are in my great-grandparents’ home, and I’m in my house.”