Orstens happy to be part of Minnesota’s turkey industry

WILLMAR, Minn. – Like many turkey farms in Minnesota, Orsten Turkeys of Willmar are a multi-generational operation.

RJ Orsten, who is sharing reports from his farm this winter, said their turkey farm includes his grandparents, Rayburn and Marge Orsten; his parents, Robert and Rochelle Orsten; and his uncle and aunt, Ross and Rhonda Orsten.

RJ and his wife, Laura, and his brother, James, and wife, Jessica, are the third generation to raise hybrid turkeys and hatching eggs.

They are called “parent stock multipliers.” Poults that are bred using grandparent and great-grandparent genetics are sent to Orsten Turkeys to be raised and then used as layers.

James oversees care of one-day-old poults that are raised to about 35 weeks of age. There are three barns that get new poults as needed.

The mature hens are trucked to the laying barns. RJ assists with this part of the farm. The turkeys produce eggs for about 30-35 weeks. The hens are AI’d once a week and each hen produces 4-5 fertile eggs weekly.

In late December 2022, Orsten Turkeys sold an older flock of laying turkeys for butchering. After the turkeys are trucked out, the barn is cleaned from top to bottom. A skid steer is used to push out manure.

This time of year, the manure is piled to minimize odor. The high-quality fertilizer is spread and tilled under in the spring.

The layer barn features a concrete floor. It is pressure washed and cleaned with barn soap. The barn is left open to dry and kill disease before the next group of layers are brought in.

“It’s always a constant cycle every 30-35 weeks, depending on the time to clean out the barns,” RJ said. “Some of our barns are older, so we have to make repairs.”

With a vertically-integrated business model, everyone involved in the turkey production must make enough of a profit to thrive in the business. It’s essential that costs are controlled, and that isn’t easy with input costs rising.

RJ said that Marge and his aunt Brenda handle much of the bookkeeping for Orsten Turkey and do a great job. Robert completes most of the financials for Cardinal Creek Cattle Co., RJ added.

“I feel it is always important to be watching the prices change, watching your inputs and outputs, and making sure you are not going too far one way or another,” RJ said.

Since the cow herd was brought back to RJ and Laura’s farm site, it’s been easier to keep an eye on them. A significant snowstorm was forecast for Jan. 3-4 with snow amounts of 6-15 inches predicted. Ahead of the storm, the farmyard was cleaned and ready for the snowfall.

The cows and young stock were given extra feed and bedding. The waterers were checked and were working. Calving is set for March and April, so the Orstens didn’t have to worry about that yet.

On the crop side, they went ahead and ordered seed for the 2023 growing season, RJ said.

“We have a crop consultant that analyzes our soil samples and points us in the best direction from what he sees,” he said. “It is very helpful to have someone that you can rely on a bit. That’s his focus – to figure out what crops are going to work the best and what varieties to plant. That saves us a lot of time not having to research everything.”

Thank you to Minnesota Turkey Farmers for raising such good turkey products for all of us!