Pace of Fritsche Dairy slows in January

NEW ULM, Minn. – Another calf was born at Fritsche Dairy. This one was a Black and White Holstein heifer that the Fritsches had hoped might be a Red and White Holstein.

There is plenty of Red and White genetics in her lineage, said Paul Fritsche, describing the newest heifer on the farm. Its great-granddam, and its granddam (Kurthacres Paisley-RED classified last year at Excellent 90 points) are both Red and White. The granddam was bred to a Black and White Holstein bull who is a Red and White “gene carrier.” The subsequent dam was Black and White, and now her heifer is Black and White, even though the dam was bred to a Red and White bull.

“Red and White genetics are very interesting in what it does or doesn’t do,” Paul said. “It is the expression of recessive genes.”

He added that he likes the Red and White genetics because it fits in well with the Fritsche Dairy Guernsey genetics.

The newest heifer is owned by family friend Russ Kurth who boards five cows and five heifers at Fritsche Dairy.

Russel is the second person to board dairy animals at Fritsches.

“The first one was our hoof trimmer who was a former dairyman,” Paul said.

His kids had some dairy animals for showing, and it worked to keep them at the Fritsches.

“That situation didn’t work out too bad, because for a few years I didn’t have to pay a hoof trimming bill. We would swap housing for hoof trimming. We both kept track of our bills and it worked pretty well,” he said.

Then the Fritsches began working with Russ who enjoys raising registered dairy cattle. Russ bought a heifer from Paul and Cindy Swenson of Nicollet County and brought her to Fritsche Dairy.