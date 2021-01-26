Pace of Fritsche Dairy slows in January

NEW ULM, Minn. – Another calf was born at Fritsche Dairy. This one was a Black and White Holstein heifer that the Fritsches had hoped might be a Red and White Holstein.
There is plenty of Red and White genetics in her lineage, said Paul Fritsche, describing the newest heifer on the farm. Its great-granddam, and its granddam (Kurthacres Paisley-RED classified last year at Excellent 90 points) are both Red and White. The granddam was bred to a Black and White Holstein bull who is a Red and White “gene carrier.” The subsequent dam was Black and White, and now her heifer is Black and White, even though the dam was bred to a Red and White bull.
“Red and White genetics are very interesting in what it does or doesn’t do,” Paul said. “It is the expression of recessive genes.”
He added that he likes the Red and White genetics because it fits in well with the Fritsche Dairy Guernsey genetics.
The newest heifer is owned by family friend Russ Kurth who boards five cows and five heifers at Fritsche Dairy.
Russel is the second person to board dairy animals at Fritsches.
“The first one was our hoof trimmer who was a former dairyman,” Paul said.
His kids had some dairy animals for showing, and it worked to keep them at the Fritsches.
“That situation didn’t work out too bad, because for a few years I didn’t have to pay a hoof trimming bill. We would swap housing for hoof trimming. We both kept track of our bills and it worked pretty well,” he said.
Then the Fritsches began working with Russ who enjoys raising registered dairy cattle. Russ bought a heifer from Paul and Cindy Swenson of Nicollet County and brought her to Fritsche Dairy.
“It exploded into milking five cows of his,” Paul said. “It keeps my barn full, my bulk tank full, and they are registered and high quality animals.”
Russel always asks Paul and Melanie to treat the cows just like their own. They don’t get any special feed or care, but they do get everything they need to thrive.
“It’s up to the owner to pick what they want for service sires, but we go ahead and breed them and we calve them, and we raise and rear them like they are our own,” Paul said. “We’re not doing it as a business, but we have to do it in a business-like manner.”
In arrangements like this, there’s no point in trying to take advantage of someone and it should never result in the loss of a friendship, he said.
Back in the Fritsche house, Paul spent some time attending Zoom meetings for the Minnesota Purebred Dairy Cattle Association (Minnesota PDCA). The Minnesota Holstein Association is the 2021 host for the group’s annual meeting, but organizers decided it wasn’t possible to meet the requirements for safe COVID-19 gatherings.
Melanie spent time working on the books during the short days of January. She posted her accomplishment on Facebook:
“That positive feeling when your farm account books balance at the end of the year with the bank! Bank statements to checkbook to monthly cashflow to general ledger! Now on to tax worksheet and 1099s for the accountant since we can't have a face-to-face with COVID concerns this year. I'll have to make sure the CPA has plenty of notes for the farm and our personal accounts.”
In his phone interview, Paul echoed Melanie’s concerns about the inability to sit down with their accountant in 2021.
“That’s going to be a little strange and hopefully not too challenging,” he said. “The last year – between the CFAP money and PPP money and all these different COVID aid monies that people got, our accountant will have to figure out how to handle it. That may or may not be a challenge. We’ll find out.”
“It’s always a good thing when the books balance to the penny,” he added.
0129 Paul Melanie Fritsche.jpg Paul and Melanie Fritsche