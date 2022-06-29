Peterson congratulates National Corn Growers Association leadership

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – When Bruce Peterson served as president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) in 2013-14, the Minnesota leadership team included St. James farmer Harold Wolle as treasurer.

So Bruce was thrilled to learn that Harold will serve as first vice president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) beginning in October.

The announcement is significant because Tom Haag, Eden Valley, Minn., will take on the presidency of NCGA in October. Having top leadership positions held by two farmers from the same state is unusual.

“We will be well represented by those two gentlemen on the NCGA,” Bruce said. “It’s quite a commitment to serve on the national board, but to serve in a leadership position is another step up, which takes a considerable amount of time on their part. I commend them for those leadership activities and time they are putting in on behalf of all of us.”

Brian Thalmann, Plato, Minn., also serves on the NCGA board. Bruce acknowledged Brian’s important role, as well.

Bruce encourages everyone to attend Commodity Classic in March 2023 in Orlando to see the important work of the NCGA and these Minnesota representatives.

But, before that can happen, there’s a 2022 corn and soybean crop to raise.

At Far-Gaze Farms, the corn, soybeans, and early June peas were starting to elongate.

With only about 0.75-inch rain for June, the Petersons used their irrigation system to water the peas. Planted on May 10, the peas will likely be ready for harvest around or before July 10.

“If we get more heat, it’s going to push them along,” Bruce said, adding that more irrigation will be used if it stays hot and dry.

As soon as the peas are harvested, sweet corn will be planted as a double-crop, but everything is a little late this year. With cooler-than-normal temperatures for January-May, and heavy rainfall early in the growing season, there was no opportunity to plant the peas in the normal April timeframe. The canning company will likely plant a shorter-season sweet corn cultivar to catch up with factory processing dates.

Out in the corn and soybean fields, Tyler Peterson stayed busy with field applications. There were no insect concerns in June. Last year, the Petersons dealt with some spider mites that came into the soybean fields after the road ditches were mowed.

“We hope that we don’t get that very dry July like we had last year,” Bruce said. “That was warm and ideal for spider mites. We’ll see how the rest of the season goes from here.”

The Petersons will keep monitoring their field borders for weeds. Herbicide applications to corn were done, but there’s always a possible need to respray the field borders.

The crew had about one-quarter of urea left to spread on the cornfields, too.

“We are holding off on applying the final portion of urea until it cools off and we have a better chance to get some rain,” he said.

The Petersons mowed and baled larger grass strips and waterways. Most farmers in the area got their first cutting of alfalfa or grass hay up with little or no rain. Bruce noticed the farmstead lawns were not growing quite as fast due to the dry conditions. A good rainfall will be welcomed.

With very high temperatures expected, he was glad the finishing pigs were relatively small – 100-125 pounds. At this weight, the pigs don’t have to crowd together as much in the barn, and they can also take the heat well.

The pig barn has curtained side walls, so when it is warm, the curtain opens and allows a lot of natural ventilation. Breezes flowing through the open building help keep the pigs cool, as well as fans and misting systems.

The Petersons still had about 25 percent of their corn to deliver, although most of it was already priced. Bruce noted that a positive basis was available at the elevators in Savage, Minn. Strong demand remains for corn for export markets, as well as for ethanol production, and feed demand.

They decided to go ahead and buy part of their 2023 urea supply.

“The price dropped fairly significantly, so we went ahead and bought some,” he said. “We’re monitoring the potash and phosphate prices, but those markets haven’t changed so much. We still need to do some purchasing there.”

The farm had purchased 100 percent of the propane they think they will need for the 2022 harvest season. It’s impossible to know for sure how much propane will be needed for drying down corn. With the somewhat late start for corn planting, there is a possibility that more propane will be needed to dry wet corn.

“We don’t know how many bushels we’ll have to dry. If our crop gets smaller, we wouldn’t need as much,” he said. “If we get warm weather in July and August, it could push the crop along and maybe we won’t need as much – but at the same time, it was planted a bit later. It’s hard to know exactly how much propane to book.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.