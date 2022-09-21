Peterson devotes time to volunteering in mid-September

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair ended on Labor Day, but beautiful September weather drew crowds outdoors and to town festivals.

Those events included Defeat of Jesse James Days, held Sept. 7-11 in Northfield, the home of Far-Gaze Farms.

Thousands of visitors attend the annual re-enactment of Jesse James and his gang’s botched bank raid that occurred in Northfield on Sept. 7, 1876. Jesse and his brother Frank escaped, but two gang members were killed, and the James’ cousins were eventually captured in Madelia, Minn.

The “Defeat” festival includes all sorts of activities including a PRCA Professional Rodeo on Friday evening and two PRCA rodeos on Saturday. The Saturday evening rodeo, “Tribute to First Responders” had an attendance of 8,000 people.

Through it all, Dakota/Rice County corn and soybean farmers, as well as Rice County Pork Producers, operated a mobile kitchen where they sold pork burgers, BBQ pork, roast pork and pork chops.

The groups took on the challenge of buying a new-to-them mobile kitchen and food trailer this year. Getting it ready in time for the festival wasn’t easy, said Bruce Peterson.

The trailer needed a new wrap. For ideas, Bruce and local farmer-leaders looked at wraps created by other county groups. Then, he called the Minnesota Corn Growers Association and worked with Alyssa O’Sullivan, communications specialist.

“Big kudos go to Alyssa who worked overtime to help with the design,” Bruce said. “She was active at the state fair and working from there on this project at the same time. She was a big help.”

The trailer was brought to Blaine, Minn., where the wrap was installed and ready to pick up on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bruce went and got the trailer with his pickup on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and hauled it straight to Bridge Square for the town event.

“It was extra work this year, but we had a lot of good comments about the wrap. I was happy with the job they did,” he said. “It would have been disappointing if we got that close but hadn’t made it. We could have used our old trailer, but it would have been a shame if we missed using the new trailer by a day.

“Everyone enjoyed the room in the larger food trailer,” he added.

The trailer then headed down to Cenex Community Coop Oil E85 Day, which was held Sept. 15.

It was a good time for farmers to volunteer because the crops were mostly in “auto-pilot” until harvest.

The region received variable rain on Sept. 9. Bruce said the crops to the south of Northfield received more rain and looked good. Crops to the north were planted on lighter ground and received less rain. He wasn’t as sure about those yields.

“The beans started to noticeably turn Labor Day weekend, which a lot of times they do,” he said. “I wish they would have stayed green longer, but we can’t stop Mother Nature.”

The bulk of the soybeans are 1.6-2.0 maturities, and showed similar coloring.

“They seem like they may be a little bunched up, but that may change, too,” he said.

Soybean harvest could start the last few days of September.

As of Sept. 12, the corn milk line was about one-third to one-half down. Sweet corn planted on July 12 tasseled in early September. The field required irrigation, and Bruce figured the cannery will likely harvest the sweet corn in early October.

Out in the hog barn, the last of the finishing hogs were trucked to the packing plant on Sept. 7. The Petersons hired a crew to come into the barn and wash it down.

The level of manure slurry was getting a little high, so the Petersons hauled out 30,000-40,000 gallons from one of the pits. Thankfully, their neighbor had room for some “free” manure on their harvested wheat ground.

“We want to make sure the air quality is good in the barn (for the new pigs),” he said. “When the pigs are smaller, you keep the barn warmer so the curtains on the side of the barn are closed more than open. You don’t rely on that natural airflow going through the open sides.

“You are more reliant on drawing air down through the attic and pulling it out through the fans,” he added.

Weaned pigs were trucked in and unloaded into the prepared barn on Sept. 13.

Most of the farm’s pig manure will be applied to the Petersons’ fields in late October and November.

Fertility is a very important component of this successful operation, and Bruce was looking for opportunities to purchase nitrogen, phosphate, and potash. He purchased some urea and ammonia sulfate that will be applied next spring. He also bought a little bit of anhydrous ammonia that will be applied to a couple of farms this fall. He had about 85 percent of the required nitrogen purchased.

“The nitrogen market really spiked up, then urea prices at the Gulf of Mexico dropped $50 per ton, so maybe they are heading back down a bit – but we’ll see.”

With a good start on nitrogen purchases, he intended to practice patience before purchasing more. He continued to check the prices of phosphate and potash in case he could purchase some in his price range.

Along with all the other activities going on, Bruce and Carol were excited to welcome their new neighbors at Far-Gaze Farms. Brian and Mary Peterson finally moved into their new home just across the driveway.

Just a short distance down the road, Tyler Peterson’s house was coming along, too. The crew was working on framing, and Bruce enjoyed seeing new developments to the house each time he drove by.