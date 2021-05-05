Planting conditions much improved over earlier expectations

HERMAN, Minn. – What looked like a very early spring turned around to a more normal start for D & K Farms of west central Minnesota.

“We have 25 percent of our sugarbeets planted and a few soybeans,” said Dana Blume, on Tuesday, April 27. “We are hoping to get rolling tomorrow and Thursday. We are finally drying off here.”

The farm received 3-5 inches of rain in early April, and another quarter of an inch on April 26. Water was running in the culverts and ditches.

Dana farms with his wife, Katy Blume, and they have four children, Kilee, Cole, Addison and Charlie.

They also farm with Dana’s father, Dale, his brother, Dominic, and full-time employee, Tanner Lehman.

Sugarbeets are generally seeded first, and as of April 26, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative reported about 50 percent of the sugarbeets planted.

Dana was okay that fieldwork was moving a little slower because of rain.

“We were dry last fall and not much snow, and we were all pretty happy we got that rain a couple of weeks back,” he said.

They planted some soybeans instead of corn to make sure the planter was working well.

“Corn seed is $100 an acre vs. beans at $35-$40 an acre, so we thought we’d roll the dice on beans, with it being so cold and early,” he said.

There were many days of clouds, wind, and cold temperatures in mid-April, but farmers remained hopeful about planting in late April and early May.

The Blumes stayed busy in the shop, had moved grain, and sold quite a bit of corn.