Planting moves along quickly for Krusemark family

SHERBURN, Minn. – A United Soybean Board executive committee member will be sharing her 2021 growing season with readers this year!

Rochelle Krusemark farms in Martin County with her husband, Brad, son, A.J., and A.J.’s wife, Maria, and their three sons, Titus, 6, Zeke, 5, and Silas, 3.

The Krusemarks raise soybeans, corn, vegetables, and forages/pastures. They have a cow/calf operation and custom feed pigs.

“We do a lot of rotational grazing,” Rochelle said. “We grow cover crops on all of our acres, and depending on the year, the cattle sometimes graze those acres before we plant. Sometimes we chop it for forage and plant soybeans.

“This year, we’re planting early so we won’t be harvesting any cover crops,” she added.

The Krusemarks, who use no-till and strip-till methods, had their equipment ready for planting soybeans on Saturday, April 17. Corn planting began shortly thereafter – with Brad running the tractor/corn planter and Rochelle running the tractor/soybean planter.

“It’s the first year we have ever planted soybeans before corn,” she said, “but soil conditions were great and we didn’t want to put corn in the ground because it was going to get cold.”

The farm received rain on April 23, snow on April 25 and rain on April 27-29.

Planting was finished on Monday, May 3, with some custom planting on May 4.

Temperatures during planting varied from highs in the 60s to lows in the 30s and 40s. There was one unusual day – May 1, when the temperature reached 93 degrees. Wind coming from the north was common in early May, with a little rain on May 5.