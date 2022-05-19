Planting moves quickly ahead in mid-May for Voses

SLAYTON, Minn. – After months of below-average temperatures, a planting window finally opened the second full week of May.

It was a late start with rain frequently in the forecast. The crew at Vos Farm put in long hours of tillage and planting.

“It’s really just a race against the clock and what we can get done,” said Ryan Vos, 25.

The Voses planted Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7. With the threat of rain, they kept going until well past midnight. They successfully finished planting the cornfield around 1:30 a.m. on May 8 – just as rain arrived.

Ryan reported 0.6 inches of rain fell that Sunday morning.

A severe thunderstorm moved quickly through on Monday morning, May 9, but it traveled northwest of the farm.

Behind the storm, though, winds of 25-35 miles per hour continued most of the day. Temperatures reached 82 degrees, so the heat, sun, and wind quickly dried the soils. Area farmers were back field cultivating on Monday evening.

With warm temperatures, it was full speed ahead for planting on May 10-11.

There were a couple of chances for severe weather and perhaps an inch of rain before May 14.

Ahead of planting, the co-op delivers and spreads fertilizer. The Voses then use a field cultivator to lightly till the soil and incorporate the fertilizer.

The Vos crew hoped to have 700 acres seeded through May 11. Using mostly SmartStax Technology, they successfully planted all their 106-day and 104-day corn. They were working on their 102-day corn hybrids when Ryan gave his report.

“This year it’s, ‘Find the driest field, and go,’ but we were lucky enough to get all of our full-season corn planted,” he said.

Plans for May 11 included seeding a new alfalfa field. Schmitz Grain “blows” the seed on the field and then the Vos crew runs a drag over the soil to work the seed in.

“We haven’t decided if we’re going to use a nurse crop yet – we’re talking through it,” Ryan said. “With weddings this summer, do we have time to chop it? That’s the big question. If we do a nurse crop but don’t want to chop it, then the question becomes: Do we want to use a cheap nurse crop, and then use herbicide?’ You can just plant straight alfalfa, but if we get a big wind, you can really run into trouble with that.”

The Vos family had expected to get one more year of feed from their 2021 field, but there was too much winterkill. That surprised Ryan, because there didn’t seem to be temperatures where the alfalfa would have broken out of dormancy. The cold winter was mostly open and very windy, though. Ryan dug up the 2021 alfalfa field to plant to corn. That decision was quite easy with high bids for 2022 No. 2 Yellow.

In addition to raising corn, soybeans, and alfalfa, the Voses feed out cattle and run cow/calf pairs. As was the case for many cattle operations across the region, the long days of cold, damp, and cloudy conditions stressed the cattle’s health.

Ryan was as grateful for the sunshine and heat for the cattle as he was for the opportunity to plant crops.

“Cattle can be very finicky – our calves were getting sick with the wet/damp conditions. We couldn’t keep things dry in the yard, so we had sick calves,” he said. “All in all, the sunshine makes everything look better.”

Three “pot loads” and a livestock trailer of finished cattle were leaving the farm on Friday, May 13.

Ryan’s finance, Mallory Carlson, had one cow left to calve, and Ryan’s brother, Kyle, had five. Coming to the end of calving and shipping off the cattle was a big relief for the Voses as planting took precedence.

The pigs in Ryan’s wean-to-finish barn were perking up after dealing with some disease early on, too. The barn consists of two rooms and will be emptied in late June or early July.

“We’re getting them to the point where we are putting them through the scales and getting them trained to do all that,” he said.

As a final word in this report, Ryan asks everyone to please work safely. While the weather is testing everyone, remaining as patient and calm as possible allows everything to work out in the end.

