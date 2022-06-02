Planting progresses in late May in southwest Minnesota

SLAYTON, Minn. – It took a while for the weather to turn around, but the growing season finally arrived in late May in southwest Minnesota.

The Vos Farms crew, including Dale, Kyle, and Ryan Vos, made good fieldwork and planting progress.

Dale planted the first field of corn back on May 6. Ironically, that was the same day planting was wrapped up in 2021.

By May 23, the day of Ryan’s report, the earliest planted seeds had germinated and emerged. A couple of light rains had softened up the soil to allow the seedlings to poke through.

“I expect we’ll be able to row them in the next day or two,” he said.

After the first fields were planted, it was hit-or-miss whether fields were ready to be worked. The Voses switched to soybean planting when the fields slated for corn were too wet.

Planting really took off on May 17. They were able to get in all but one field of corn by May 23.

The corn planting routine starts with fertilizer applied by Schmitz Grain of Slayton, and then Ryan runs the field cultivator over the field to incorporate it. Centrol Crop Consulting provides the fertilizer recommendations based on soil test results.

For soybeans, either Schmitz Grain or Chandler Co-op goes over the field with a pre-emerge herbicide. The field is dug and then planted. The Vos crew rolls their beans, and later a post-emerge herbicide is applied.

“Dad switched over to soybeans on May 23, and we’ll keep going until we can get planting wrapped up,” Ryan said.

In other enterprises, Ryan’s finishing pigs were doing well. There were no issues in the wean-to-finish barn.

There were quite a few changes with the finishing cattle operation. Several loads of finished cattle were shipped to harvest. The cattle yards were cleaned and the Vos crew expected the pens to sit empty for a little while – due to the busyness of the planting season and the price of feeders.

But then they received a phone call from Ronald Hins Livestock of Huron, S.D. Ron is married to Dale’s cousin, and the Hinses and Voses have done business together for a long time.

“We have some pretty good faith in our cattle buyer,” Ryan said. “When they can call us up and they say they think they have a good deal, then we have all the faith in the world in those guys, and we just take them at their word.”

Dale got some 850-pound feeders, while Ryan got some 900-pound feeder calves. The Vos feedlots are close to being filled up again.

“We wouldn’t feed cattle if we didn’t think we could make some money,” Ryan said. “We also don’t want to have the investment of an empty pen and not have cattle in it. “I think there is still money to be made, but you must contract it right and you must be on top of everything. I am using $1.15 per pound as my breakeven on this group of cattle.”

Ryan wanted to give kudos to farm employee, Jeff Carlson, who observes and takes care of the cattle.

“He does an excellent job, which takes a lot of stress off everyone at Vos Farms,” he said.

Most early mornings, listeners of KJOE can hear Ryan serving as the radio broadcaster. He’s heard a lot of talk recently from farmers that are getting down on themselves because the planting season is late.

“Instead of carrying that negative attitude, I think it’s important that a farmer look for the positives,” he said. “Try to find the silver lining.”

“You can always find a reason to be unhappy, but on the other hand, you can always find a reason to be happy,” he continued. “For us, our breakdowns have been minimal. The days we’ve been in the fields have gone smoothly, so for me, that’s my silver lining.”

