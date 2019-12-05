AMBOY, Minn. – When you are raising feed for livestock, challenges during the growing season can really put a strain on the feedlot. For the Fox brothers, Luke and John, there is still feed in the fields to harvest and fieldwork finish. Luckily, some of the spring challenges actually worked out well for the feedlot side.
“Luke is done, but his younger brother, John, got his corn out later and he is doing some tillage. The temperatures were below freezing yesterday (Nov. 22) so he’s trying to make some headway there,” said Karen Fox of Fox Premium Beef. “John has some alfalfa down that they can't get because it's about 85 percent moisture.”
Most of the crops the Fox family grows gets fed back to the beef cattle and dairy heifers. Having a cutting of alfalfa left in the field could potentially leave them short of forage over the winter.
They were able to pull some cuttings off that field and their other alfalfa fields earlier in the year. This last cutting, unfortunately, sat under snow and now the moisture is way too high in it.
“We go through it fast enough that we can just feed wet and go with it, but it's too wet,” Karen said.
They can’t bale it as is and it’s unlikely to dry out anymore this season. One option they are looking at is bringing a chopper in to pick the alfalfa up. Then, they could pile it on a cement slab and feed it up quickly.
“Luckily we have all that sorghum-sudan grass,” she said. “That stuff is phenomenal, so sometimes things are meant to be. Mother Nature pushed us to have to be flexible, try something different and that became a great feed component.”
This spring, there was about 300 acres by Dundee that the Foxes rented and weren’t able to get planted. It was soybeans last year and was supposed to be corn this year.
“We really had one day that that farm was fit, and John was in the middle of planting in Blue Earth County,” she said. “You start moving equipment and you've lost a whole day, so he stayed put in Blue Earth County and didn't make the move because this land was finally fit by our home and it just kept raining and raining and we never got back in there.”
When they finally were able to get to the field, it was the early part of July. They knew they wanted to do something with that ground. They did not want to just leave it and have to deal with the weed pressures that would follow next year if they left if fallow.
“We started making phone calls and got on the internet doing research as to what the best cover crop would be for our situation,” she said.
They decided to try the sorghum-sudangrass.
Now, there were some steps they had to follow, particularly around planting date and harvest date. Fortunately, the state realized they were looking at a feed issue this season and moved the harvest date on prevented plant acres up.
“(John) was actually able at to go in at the end of September and get that off, get it done before the other stuff was ready because they changed those restrictions,” Karen explained.
They went in with the chopper and five trucks with live bottoms. The feedlot was only about 15 miles from the field, so everything got hauled to the feedlot and they had a crew there packing and piling it.
Luke was worried the sudangrass would end up being a burden to the feedlot. He just needed to plant something to ensure the field wasn’t full of weeds all season, spreading seeds for him to deal with next year.
But the grass preserved extremely well.
“It ended up as a beautiful feed component,” she said. “Hopefully we may actually do some more of it this year.”
PS 1206 Fox cattle.jpeg: Fox cattle at the feed bunk.