DOVER, Minn. – Fall 2020 tried to arrive in southeast Minnesota, but summerlike weather pushed back. Clouds and precipitation slowed down harvest as of Sept. 30.
Benjamin Storm reported 2.5 inches of “hard/fast” rain on Sept. 24. The forecast called for only a 40 percent chance of a light rain, so the heavy rain was a surprise.
Ben’s in-laws at Stewartville reported hail that same day. Hail piles melted together like the remnants of a spring snowstorm. There were reports of 4-5 bushels per acre lost. The hail didn't reach Dover this time.
The Storms harvested their first field of soybeans and hauled the beans right to the grain terminal at the Port of Winona. Yield was acceptable given the field only had 2 inches of rain in early July, and almost no rain again until mid-August.
Good prices were helpful for marketing.
“We’ve had a pretty good rally on soybean prices. This week has been a little tough on the market (down 35-40 cents from the highs), but last week was really good,” he said. “The average price we’re at now on our soybeans is a lot better than I thought it was going to be two months ago. I guess we can’t complain.”
Soybean bids moved higher for almost two weeks.
From Ben’s perspective, the 13-day September 2020 rally – after everything that has gone on this year with COVID-19 and trade issues – is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“It is definitely welcome because we didn’t have as many soybeans sold as we should have,” he said. “Now we’re getting a pretty decent price for them.”
In his work with the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, Benjamin is aware of the importance of soybean shipments from western Minnesota to the Pacific Northwest – even though his own soybeans go down the Mississippi.
Sales and shipments of U.S. soybeans to China played a big role in the September rally. Overseas customers, like China, are always trying to get the best price they can for soybeans that meet their specs, so that means going to South America for their harvest during our winter, and then turning to the U.S. during South America’s “winter.” He learned that working with overseas customers is always important for farmers.
As October approached, mist and cloudy weather kept the soybeans from drying down. What looked like beautiful soybean harvesting weather was turning less desirable with the ongoing moisture. Some farmers were turning to corn harvest, while others waited to see if conditions improved and soybean harvest could continue.
“The beans were dry in some places and a little too wet in places,” he said. “We had to quit, and then I was hoping they would be dry, but with all of this rain, it’s not going to help.”
As of Sept. 27, Minnesota farmers harvested 31 percent of their soybeans, and 6 percent of their corn for grain.