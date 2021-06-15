Rainfall largely absent from Paul Freeman’s growing area

STARBUCK, Minn. – After years of acceptable rainfall, dry conditions in 2021 expanded across eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota.

Farmers are trying to stay positive because rain will return eventually; but temperatures in the mid-90s make it more challenging.

“Things are looking better than they should be looking,” says Paul Freeman, giving his report on June 7. “You just have to have faith.”

The corn is 8-16 inches tall in early June. The height varies by soil type.

“Right now I’m spraying corn – trying to get out there at first light and quit by noon because of the heat. (When it gets too hot) the plant won’t take in the chemical. It shuts down its respiration in reaction to the heat,” he says.

Corn spray applications are “low and slow” because there is Roundup in the mix – and that ties up with dust. With strong winds, heat, and dry conditions, there is a tendency toward blowing soil. Normally running about 8 miles per hour, Paul is driving the tractor and sprayer at a speed of 5-6 miles per hour.

One-third of the corn acres had pre-emerge and were sprayed with Callisto and Roundup. The other two-thirds did not have pre-emerge spraying and have the same spray mix plus TripleFlex.

Corn color is variable with some yellowing. He thinks the corn roots are not “chasing” the nitrogen/nutrients.

“That leads me to my concern about what will be the next step,” he says. “If I don’t get a rain in a couple of days, I want to be out there saving what nitrogen I can work in.”