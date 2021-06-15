Rainfall largely absent from Paul Freeman’s growing area

STARBUCK, Minn. – After years of acceptable rainfall, dry conditions in 2021 expanded across eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota.
Farmers are trying to stay positive because rain will return eventually; but temperatures in the mid-90s make it more challenging.
“Things are looking better than they should be looking,” says Paul Freeman, giving his report on June 7. “You just have to have faith.”
The corn is 8-16 inches tall in early June. The height varies by soil type.
“Right now I’m spraying corn – trying to get out there at first light and quit by noon because of the heat. (When it gets too hot) the plant won’t take in the chemical. It shuts down its respiration in reaction to the heat,” he says.
Corn spray applications are “low and slow” because there is Roundup in the mix – and that ties up with dust. With strong winds, heat, and dry conditions, there is a tendency toward blowing soil. Normally running about 8 miles per hour, Paul is driving the tractor and sprayer at a speed of 5-6 miles per hour.
One-third of the corn acres had pre-emerge and were sprayed with Callisto and Roundup. The other two-thirds did not have pre-emerge spraying and have the same spray mix plus TripleFlex.
Corn color is variable with some yellowing. He thinks the corn roots are not “chasing” the nitrogen/nutrients.
“That leads me to my concern about what will be the next step,” he says. “If I don’t get a rain in a couple of days, I want to be out there saving what nitrogen I can work in.”
The majority of the corn acres get a split-nitrogen application. Early this year, Paul applied anhydrous ammonia. In mid-June, he will apply urea with a stabilizer and hope for a rain to move the urea down to the roots.
“This year I better be prepared to use the cultivator, and incorporate that urea if it’s going to stay dry,” he says. “With the urea layer on top, I am concerned about how it will get to the roots. Most years, I can catch a rain to move it down. This year, I need to be ready to mechanically incorporate the N.”
Post-emerge spraying on soybeans is on deck for mid-June.
The soybean stand counts are below-average, he adds, due to emergence problems in dry soils. The counts are too high for replant, and conditions are too dry to replant anyway.
Weeds are a little slower to emerge – the soybeans are also behind in growth.
When it finally does rain, Paul expects a good flush of weeds. He is aware that the lack of canopy (row closure) could be a concern in soybean fields. He farms on 20-inch rows, which should help close the rows quicker than 30-inch rows.
“The areas from last year and two years ago that had water problems because it was so wet – in those areas the weeds are coming fast,” he says. “I hope I get a kill on them, because they are a little bit taller weeds than I care to be spraying.”
The business side of farming is hopping in early June. After maintaining a variable rate mortgage at his local bank, Paul decided to lock in a fixed rate with a mortgage company. He still maintains an operating note with his local bank, and continues to support the local economy as much as possible.
“They’ve been good to me, so there is some loyalty,” he says.
He’s also purchased options for the 2021 crops.
“I wanted to leave the up side open. The orders are above the market right now, but with a volatile market you have to have orders in place because right now the soybean limit is $1,” he says. “If we get a limit move for 5 minutes – with a standing order I’ll get hit and it will be filled. If I don’t have the order in, that doesn’t happen.”
Paul’s term on the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Board starts July 1, so he is getting up to speed on his responsibilities there, as well. He is driving down to the Mankato office soon for meetings.
In addition to the work, there was some time for fun. The Freemans took some time on the lake to celebrate their grandson Oliver’s last day of fifth grade. Roberta, Paul’s wife, has several teacher friends and she invited three of Oliver’s friends to spend the day at the Freemans.
“The four boys had fun on the lake – we had the speedboat out and tubing, and the pontoon for an evening cruise,” Paul says. “There were four 11-12-year-old boys, having fun. Before the boat hit the water, it was stocked with new life jackets.”
With so much heat in early June, Minnesotans are spending as much time as possible on the state’s many lakes. Everyone hopes rain arrives soon as the lakes and streams water levels are starting to drop, and the field crops greatly need the moisture.