Record pace for 2021 planting at Blume farms

HERMAN, Minn. – After a slow start, Dale, Dana, and Dominic Blume, plus their crew, quickly caught up with planting in 2021.

Several inches of rain in early April, plus cool temperatures, kept the west central Minnesota farmers out of the fields. As of April 26, they had planted just 25 percent of their sugarbeets and a few soybean fields. Then, a quarter-inch of rain fell and conditions were too muddy and cold to plant.

Things turned around quickly though.

Starting again on April 28, the crew seeded several thousand acres of sugarbeets, corn, and soybeans in just eight days.

Planting was all but wrapped up by the evening of Thursday, May 6.

“It is a record for how fast this crop has gone in the ground,” said Dana during a May 6 interview at his homestead. “Conditions were perfect. You could go fence line to fence line – you didn’t have to go through potholes.”

The Blumes farm from 10 miles north of Chokio to 4 miles north of Fergus Falls – a distance of about 40 miles north to south, and about 20 miles east to west.

Just a few miles west of Dana and Katy Blume’s homestead, there is a lot of clay in the heavy gumbo soil. The homestead is located on what was once the beach of Glacial Lake Agassiz. The farmland to the east is prairies/potholes and lakes/woods.

They have a lot of variability in soil types – but with dry conditions they planted all of it.

Some of the sugarbeet fields needed a cover crop, and some didn’t. A cover crop of wheat or barley was spread on fields with less residue. Sugarbeets planted on last year’s corn ground have enough residue to keep the tiny seedlings from flying out of the ground like little helicopters.