Reproductive technology allows NFF to quickly improve herd

MABEL, Minn. – The last decade has brought rapid advancements to the Nelson Family Farms (NFF) cow herd through in vitro fertilization technology.

Gabe Chase and the entire family work with Dr. Kory Bigalk, DVM, owner of Diamond K Genetics, Plainview, Minn. Bigalk has offered dairy and beef cattle embryo transfer (ET) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) since 2010.

As a Trans Ova Genetics Partner, Bigalk collects and processes genetic material and also implants embryos. Trans Ova performs the lab work needed for ET, IVF, sexed semen, genetic preservation and cloning.

For NFF, collecting high quality oocytes from top donor cows, matching that to elite sires, and developing embryos for implanting into their recipient cows has been a success.

The process of making these top quality calves begins with oocyte collection. All oocyte collections are done at the Diamond K Genetics haul-in facility near Rochester.

After giving the cow an epidural, and sometimes a mild sedative, Bigalk works through the rectum and vagina to manipulate an ovary into place.

He inserts a 14-inch ultrasound wand that allows him to see the follicles on the ovary. Ripened oocytes appear as tiny blisters. Attached to the wand is a needle that can vacuum up each unfertilized oocyte and its liquid. This process is called ultrasound-guided follicular aspiration.

The material is sucked through the tube and caught in a special petri dish with a filter. The filter catches the oocytes and allows some of the fluid to pass by.