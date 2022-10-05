Row crop harvest 2022 begins at Far-Gaze Farms

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – September was another dry month for the Petersons.

Just 0.7-inch fell from Sept. 1-25. Temperatures started out warm but gradually cooled to near-freezing the final week of September.

After Labor Day (Sept. 5), the soybeans turned color and dropped leaves. By Sept. 26, soybean moisture levels measured 11-12 percent.

It was time to start soybean harvest – very similar to their starting date for soybeans in 2021, Bruce Peterson said.

The Petersons – Chris, Tyler, Brian, John, Bruce and Sam – ship about 75 percent of their soybeans directly from their fields to river terminals in Savage or St. Paul, Minn. Chris runs the combine, and his son, Tyler, runs another combine.

Brian oversees the drying and grain storage setup. He also trucks, as does his son, John.

Bruce will drive truck, as does his son, Sam.

They also hire a couple of people to drive semis, if needed.

A student from Ridgewater College – Hutchinson Campus, will be the main tractor and grain cart operator for soybean harvest.

The soybeans are unloaded on-the-go from the combine to the grain cart. Equipped with a precision scale, the grain cart weights are used to assure the semi-trailers are below the legal limit.

A little unusual, the Petersons drive on freeways to get to the river terminals.

It’s a 45-50-minute drive to the Savage Terminal – traveling from MN-19 to I-35W to MN-13.

Driving to the St. Paul Terminal requires driving on US-52, so the Petersons communicate with each other about any traffic accidents or congestion to avoid.

“It (the freeway) gets congested around 6:30-7 a.m., so if we are up there before that, it’s less of an issue,” Bruce said.

Hauling directly to the terminals in September offers a premium. The Petersons also save on soybean storage and handling.

“Corn will be a little different matter,” he said. “We’ll store a good 95 percent of it, so that is a matter of just getting it home. There should be ample storage this year, with the yields being down some.”

The corn for grain was only 5-10 percent physiologically mature. Most of the corn had yet to reach black layer as of Sept. 26.

That is quite different from 2021 when the Petersons started harvesting 94-day mature corn on Sept. 13.

He added that corn hybrids show significant differences in 2022, too – with some fields showing dark green leaves while others had died off.

Corn tar spot was a concern – even on fields treated early with fungicide.

“I don’t think it showed up early enough where it’s going to affect yield, but it is concerning to think there is as much as is out there ahead of next year,” he said. “I think we’re going to have to spray a larger percentage of the acres.”

He hopes seed companies will build additional tar spot resistance into corn hybrids.

Bruce also reported on the maturing sweet corn field. He expected the processors to send harvesters in early October. Sweet corn harvest in the area will likely continue until Oct. 20 – unless there is a hard freeze. The processors had decided to pass on some area sweet corn fields, but there wasn’t an explanation given.

“There is always risk that a percentage of the fields will not be harvested for sweet corn, but that’s not an issue for the grower. They’re still going to compensate you,” he said.

If the field is passed, it’s sometimes possible for the farmer to chop the sweet corn for silage, but most contracted acres are harvested for sweet corn, he added.

One of the best things about 2021 was the surprisingly high yields despite limited rainfall. Farmers across Minnesota hope a similar situation can occur in 2022 – with more yield than expected.

At some point, a lot of rain will be needed to recharge the soil moisture.

“You like dry weather for harvest, but at the same time, we wouldn’t turn away some moisture,” Bruce said. “Even if rain doesn’t do the 2022 crop any good, at some point we need to replenish our soil.”