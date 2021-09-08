Row crops mature rapidly in early September

HERMAN, Minn. – With the calendar turning to September, Blume Farms had a little over 13 hours of daylight to complete each day’s many tasks.

For one of those tasks Dana Blume used his brother’s trencher. The trencher was needed for a couple of projects related to the newly-constructed bin.

“We’re going to put some drain tile in a couple of spots where we have water sitting,” he said. The electric line needed to be trenched in too.

The bin was missing one important part that had yet to arrive due to 2021 manufacturing and shipping problems that have been so prevalent. By mid- to late September, the bin will need to be functional.

The 0.6-1.0 maturity soybeans were turning color, while the 1.1-1.8 maturity soybeans still had some green color and the opportunity to put on more yield with recent rain.

“Soybeans are winding down around here. By Sept. 11 or Sept. 18, there are going to be soybeans combined,” he said. “They are starting to turn pretty quickly now.”

Ahead of that, the Blumes were contracted to truck silage for some large area dairies. That project started the last full week of August before shutting down due to rain. Chopping corn for the dairies started up again on Aug. 29, and silage yields were down because of the drought.

As of Aug. 29, 25 percent of Minnesota’s corn silage harvest was completed, compared to 7 percent for the five-year average, according to Minnesota Ag Statistics.

A major concern was wind damage on Aug. 28 near Herman. At 10 a.m., the wind blew at about 60 miles per hour for 20 minutes. One of Dana’s neighbors has a weather monitor that caught the information. About 1.5-2 inches of rain also fell in that same timeframe.