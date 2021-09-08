Row crops mature rapidly in early September

HERMAN, Minn. – With the calendar turning to September, Blume Farms had a little over 13 hours of daylight to complete each day’s many tasks.
For one of those tasks Dana Blume used his brother’s trencher. The trencher was needed for a couple of projects related to the newly-constructed bin.
“We’re going to put some drain tile in a couple of spots where we have water sitting,” he said. The electric line needed to be trenched in too.
The bin was missing one important part that had yet to arrive due to 2021 manufacturing and shipping problems that have been so prevalent. By mid- to late September, the bin will need to be functional.
The 0.6-1.0 maturity soybeans were turning color, while the 1.1-1.8 maturity soybeans still had some green color and the opportunity to put on more yield with recent rain.
“Soybeans are winding down around here. By Sept. 11 or Sept. 18, there are going to be soybeans combined,” he said. “They are starting to turn pretty quickly now.”
Ahead of that, the Blumes were contracted to truck silage for some large area dairies. That project started the last full week of August before shutting down due to rain. Chopping corn for the dairies started up again on Aug. 29, and silage yields were down because of the drought.
As of Aug. 29, 25 percent of Minnesota’s corn silage harvest was completed, compared to 7 percent for the five-year average, according to Minnesota Ag Statistics.
A major concern was wind damage on Aug. 28 near Herman. At 10 a.m., the wind blew at about 60 miles per hour for 20 minutes. One of Dana’s neighbors has a weather monitor that caught the information. About 1.5-2 inches of rain also fell in that same timeframe.
Corn was lodged, and some corn was snapped off. Some fields were flattened, with farmers trying to figure out how to get any value out of the not-quite-mature crop.
“Some corn was twisted from Herman to Barrett and Herman to Donnelly by the wind,” Dana said.
In areas where the corn was protected or outside of the storm’s path, the corn looked okay. For the growing season, the county received about 16.5 inches of rain by the end of August.
“As far as the corn, it’s all dented. The husks are drying up,” he said. “It’s half-milk line, so it’s a couple weeks from being fully mature, and then just getting it to dry.”
He expects a lot of variability in corn, due to drought, storms, and wind.
Sugarbeets have grown well in the dry conditions. Long roots found moisture, and the Cercospora leafspot resistant varieties have not had problems with disease. Insects haven’t been much of a problem. The leaves stayed green.
“Sugar has been good, and now I think they are going to put the tons on with this rain,” he said. Based on how the schedule is set up, the Blumes still have almost a month before they will lift beets.
Dana and Katy Blume want to encourage everyone to stay safe during the 2021 harvest.
“I think around here, the guys are just going to have to take their time, and be safe, and do the best they can,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenging corn harvest. One of the advantages is we are going to be combining a lot in September, so it won’t be a late harvest when it could really get interesting.”