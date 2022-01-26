Schafer Farms crew happy that Lester is back home

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – “Twenty-four days after breaking his hip, Dad walked up the steps into the house under his own power yesterday. He's still not 100 percent but is making remarkable progress. Thank you everyone for your support and kind words.”
John Schafer made this Facebook entry on Jan. 16 to let friends and family know how Lester Schafer, 95, is doing. Lester is home and doing well!
Giving his Producer Report on Jan. 18, John said his dad’s mobility improved in the two days since he returned home.
“We’ve got the therapist to come and see him a couple times a week, and my sister, Mary, is here to help out some,” he said.
With Lester still recuperating, John had outside chores, 2021 bookkeeping, 2022 budgeting, household chores, and board meetings to attend.
He worked on breeding stock advertising and showed the bulls to a potential customer. The Schafers are ready to sell their bulls by private treaty over the next few months.
“The bull-buying season has begun, and hopefully customers will make some purchases,” he said.
The farm chores continued without too many issues. More hay arrived, as well as sweet corn silage.
“The only thing that hasn’t started really well in the cold, is me,” he joked. “The cattle enjoy it when it gets up to 20-30 degrees.”
In addition to feeding and watching the cattle, John cleaned up, sorted through, tossed items, and reorganized the machine shed.
Calving starts around March 10.
“When we get into that time of the year, if we get a cold night or two, we know it’s not going to be an extended cold spell,” he said. “We seem to have a lot less trouble when we don’t have to deal with the bitter cold. We do have facilities where we can get them indoors and we keep that bedded.”
On Jan. 17, John had a quarterly Minnesota Beef Council board meeting that was held online. With the board members getting more adept at online meetings, they decided to hold their January 2022 meeting on Zoom, so the board members didn’t have to travel. It helps John to not have to travel while his father recovers.
It was an interesting meeting. In addition to the usual items, board members spent time listening to a presentation from the beef checkoff on market research.
Information gleaned from the beef checkoff will help the Minnesota Beef Council set their own budget in April 2022.
Beef sales were excellent during the pandemic. As the pandemic hopefully wanes, the board is evaluating what customers will want to purchase in 2022 and beyond. Customers are returning to eating out, but will they want to continue to learn about beef to cook and prepare at home? That’s not yet determined.
“Having an idea of what is going on in the marketplace is helpful – to know what to do as we go forward,” he said. “We have some concerns about what inflation might do to beef consumption. The big unknown is if customers will continue to cook meals at home, or if they will go back to restaurants. That’s a big question for the whole food service industry.”
John gives a lot of credit to the state and national checkoff organizations and state staff for rapidly pivoting to help customers enjoy beef during the pandemic. Minnesota staff and volunteers went online to give tips on how to prepare beef, as well as fun and delicious recipes.
“When there are unknowns like that, we try to make the best-educated guess we can, and that’s why this market research is so valuable,” he said. “Collecting that information is ongoing, and we keep looking at what it is telling us.”
John serves on the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) board, as well, and planned to attend the annual meeting via Zoom.
“AURI is playing a major role for the state with what’s going on with local meat processing,” he said. “There is a lot going on there, and it’s exciting to have those resources to work with.”