Schafer Farms crew happy that Lester is back home

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – “Twenty-four days after breaking his hip, Dad walked up the steps into the house under his own power yesterday. He's still not 100 percent but is making remarkable progress. Thank you everyone for your support and kind words.”

John Schafer made this Facebook entry on Jan. 16 to let friends and family know how Lester Schafer, 95, is doing. Lester is home and doing well!

Giving his Producer Report on Jan. 18, John said his dad’s mobility improved in the two days since he returned home.

“We’ve got the therapist to come and see him a couple times a week, and my sister, Mary, is here to help out some,” he said.

With Lester still recuperating, John had outside chores, 2021 bookkeeping, 2022 budgeting, household chores, and board meetings to attend.

He worked on breeding stock advertising and showed the bulls to a potential customer. The Schafers are ready to sell their bulls by private treaty over the next few months.

“The bull-buying season has begun, and hopefully customers will make some purchases,” he said.

The farm chores continued without too many issues. More hay arrived, as well as sweet corn silage.

“The only thing that hasn’t started really well in the cold, is me,” he joked. “The cattle enjoy it when it gets up to 20-30 degrees.”

In addition to feeding and watching the cattle, John cleaned up, sorted through, tossed items, and reorganized the machine shed.