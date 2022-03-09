Schafer Farms gets serious inquiries about Hereford bulls

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – As the bull purchasing season heats up, John Schafer took phone calls and provided materials to prospective customers.

There was interest in Purebred Hereford herd bulls as well as Purebred Hereford yearling bulls.

These top-of-the-line bulls are halter broke as an extra “perk” for bull customers.

“It’s just a service we provide,” he said. “The buyers always appreciate that the bulls are halter broke. So, if they must do any work with them, it greatly simplifies working with the bulls.”

He has never had a Hereford bull attack him, but there is always the potential for a bull or cow to attack.

“You do need to be respectful of cattle, and keep your eye on them,” he said.

Calving was set to begin around March 10. Because the calving shed is used for hay storage in the off-season, John got the big round bales hauled out while the ground remained frozen solid.

The bales maintain much higher quality when kept under a roof, so the system works.

“We’ll have those bales used up by mid-April,” he said.

He ramped up protein and energy in the feed rations in February and March. He also feeds a vitamin and mineral supplement that includes rumensin and Vitamin A. Vitamins and mineral are fed with corn silage and distillers grains.

“We find the period right before calving and right after calving is where it pays to have good nutrition. Good nutrition improves the quality and volume of colostrum that is produced for new calves,” he said. “It will help especially the two-year-olds. Good nutrition now will help them recover quicker from calving and cycle back sooner, so they will be ready to breed in June.”