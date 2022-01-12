Schafers grateful for neighbors’ first responder training

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The Schafer family didn’t quite have the kind of Christmas they were expecting.

The patriarch of the family, Lester Schafer, was in Regions Hospital in St. Paul, recuperating from injuries from an accident. Lester’s three daughters, Carla, Laurie, and Mary were taking turns visiting him, while his wife, Kathleen, stayed on the farm, and son John took care of the farm work.

Lester’s accident happened the morning of Dec. 23 at the farm. He was repairing the barn when he fell about 10 feet. Snow and heavy winter clothing cushioned his fall.

By coincidence, John found him within a couple minutes and called 911 for help. Within 45 minutes, Lester was safely transferred to an ambulance and riding to Olivia Hospital.

“The EMTs were neighbors of ours that have gone through the trouble to get the training – long-time neighbors that were taking him to the hospital. That was reassuring to him and for us to know,” John said.

After X-rays were taken at Olivia Hospital, it was decided that Lester would go to Regions Hospital for surgery to repair a broken hip. His surgery was the next day, Christmas Eve, and a titanium rod was placed in his hip.

John drove to St. Paul for Lester’s surgery.

“That was not how I planned to spend Christmas Eve, sitting in a hospital room with him, but the surgery went well,” he said. “It was very reassuring when I saw him coming out of the surgery in good shape. That was a nice Christmas present itself.”