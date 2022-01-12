Schafers grateful for neighbors’ first responder training

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The Schafer family didn’t quite have the kind of Christmas they were expecting.
The patriarch of the family, Lester Schafer, was in Regions Hospital in St. Paul, recuperating from injuries from an accident. Lester’s three daughters, Carla, Laurie, and Mary were taking turns visiting him, while his wife, Kathleen, stayed on the farm, and son John took care of the farm work.
Lester’s accident happened the morning of Dec. 23 at the farm. He was repairing the barn when he fell about 10 feet. Snow and heavy winter clothing cushioned his fall.
By coincidence, John found him within a couple minutes and called 911 for help. Within 45 minutes, Lester was safely transferred to an ambulance and riding to Olivia Hospital.
“The EMTs were neighbors of ours that have gone through the trouble to get the training – long-time neighbors that were taking him to the hospital. That was reassuring to him and for us to know,” John said.
After X-rays were taken at Olivia Hospital, it was decided that Lester would go to Regions Hospital for surgery to repair a broken hip. His surgery was the next day, Christmas Eve, and a titanium rod was placed in his hip.
John drove to St. Paul for Lester’s surgery.
“That was not how I planned to spend Christmas Eve, sitting in a hospital room with him, but the surgery went well,” he said. “It was very reassuring when I saw him coming out of the surgery in good shape. That was a nice Christmas present itself.”
Within just a few hours, Lester was sitting up, eating a cheeseburger, and talking about the calves.
The medical team expects Lester will make a full recovery, although it will take time. Ten days after the surgery, he remained at the hospital completing physical therapy and healing from his minor injuries.
Although there were swing beds available closer to Buffalo Lake, local facilities didn’t have enough staff for additional patients.
“We anticipate he will be transferred to a rehab center as soon as logistics are worked out, and as most of you know, he is remarkably fit and active for a 95-year-old,” wrote John on his Facebook page. “(Before the accident) we vaccinated some cattle Wednesday afternoon and he, as usual, worked the headgate on the chute.”
Lester’s unusually high level of fitness and mental acuity for a nonagenarian was a big factor in the healing process. He was doing well at Regions and appreciated the care, but he was anxious to see more people from home.
“Bad as this is, it could have been much worse. We feel fortunate,” John said. He added that seven of his friends have lost their fathers since November.
Back at the farm, John found himself completing more work inside the home than usual, but that was okay. The chores took 2-3 hours daily, unless there was trouble, so he had time to work on some of Lester’s jobs, too.
There was bookkeeping, too – a normal job for December and January.
John ordered feed – supplement, hay, and distillers grains, and fed sweet corn silage that is delivered from the local vegetable processor.
He ordered all the 2022 seed, including alfalfa seed.
Then, a funny thing happened when John reapplied for the feedlot registration.
He had the form almost filled out online when he ran into a little “glitch.”
“It was almost completed and the crazy thing – when I submitted it, it said that the country I had listed was not valid. Apparently, the United States of America is not a valid country,” he joked, tongue-in-cheek. John planned to talk with someone from the state organization the next day to get the little wrinkle worked out.
For anyone interested in sending well wishes to Lester Schafer, his address is 64664 170th St., Buffalo Lake, Minn., 55314. We wish Lester a quick and full recovery from his accident!