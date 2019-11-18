DAWSON, Minn. – Colorful, ebullient, interesting and novel are just some of the words one could use to describe Circle S Cattle and Club Lambs Farm located in Lac qui Parle County.
Owners Kami and Mark Schoenfeld and their children Colton, 7, and Braxton, 4, raise Simmental cattle and Dorset sheep. They just finished fall calving, and lambing will begin in January. They calf or lamb seven months out of the year, which keeps them busy.
They’re building a new sheep barn because they outgrew the small shed they were using. Mark is glad the new barn is going up this fall as for the last couple of years, the cattle barn has been overflowing with ewes and lambs!
Mark works in Madison, Minn., as a Cargill grain origination specialist, while Kami is a Farm Business Management instructor.
Their cattle herd is kept primarily at the Harvey and Gladys Hastad (Kami’s parents) farm of Louisburg. Replacement heifers, bulls for sale, and show cattle are kept at Mark and Kami’s place.
The herd grazes U.S. Fish and Wildlife public lands, as well as neighboring pastures and farmland. On their neighbor’s pasture, they built five paddocks that range from 13-15 acres, and cattle are moved weekly. The Schoenfelds also drilled a well in 2011, which is solar powered.
Mark and Kami aren’t sure when they met, but it was through 4-H. Mark grew up on a hog farm in south central Minnesota, near Medford in Steele County. His parents, Howard and Mary Jo Schoenfeld, continue to farm there.
A 1999 graduate of University of Minnesota, Mark has held a variety of ag-related positions including sales representative at Sedona Ag Services, a contractor for Elanco Animal Health. He also was a livestock feeding consultant at Furst-McNess Company.
When the grain origination position became available at Cargill, Mark was interested in the position as it involved less driving – a familiar theme for ag professionals who live in rural areas.
Kami attended South Dakota State University and in 2001 earned her degree in Animal Science and Ag Education. She served in a variety of roles with University of Minnesota Extension from 2001-2016 and has since worked as a farm business management instructor.
Marrying in 2006, the Schoenfelds started with Shorthorns and gradually moved to Simmentals for production and the showring look. The herd today features purebreds, three-quarters and half-bloods.
“Ultimately we try to raise cattle that have some showring eye appeal, but we are not going to sacrifice performance and production and EPDs, because we do market bulls to commercial cow/calf producers,” Mark said.
“I will first breed with the mindset of making bulls and replacement females that are going to work in the commercial cattleman’s mind. I don’t chase all the showring fads.”
Initially using their cows as recipients for donor embryos, the Schoenfelds eventually moved to flushing one or two of their own cows.
They are very strict about embryo transfer and will only flush a dam after they have seen the calves resulting from two or three matings.
For sheep, the Schoenfelds have another philosophy – they want to produce and raise market-type white face sheep for the showring. Kami is keen to develop a herd that maintains functional ewes, but she’s really looking for the eye appeal, muscling and structural correctness that gets noticed by judges.
She appreciates the white face muscular type that Dorsets bring.
“They are more maternal than the Suffolk or Hampshire, but they tend to be heavier muscled than other white ewes,” Kami said.
As a record cold November set in, the Schoenfelds made plans to sell their spring calves, and work with the cows still out on harvested fields at the Hastad farm. There were rams to pull from the ewe herd so that the last lambs would be born in April – not May.
Their son, Colton, wanted to know why they didn’t want livestock born in May, June, July or August.
“Inevitably, we always end up with a couple of trailers, but they are just getting so young,” Mark said. “There’s so much size difference between February and May. April 2 should be our last lamb, and April lambs don’t make show lambs.”
Minnesota Farm Guide would like to thank Circle S Cattle and Club Lambs for the opportunity to follow along this winter. We are looking forward to hearing more about their new lambing barn, as well as calving and lambing in the months ahead.