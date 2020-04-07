DAWSON, Minn. – Parents Kami and Mark Schoenfeld each added a new job title – homeschool teacher.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a stay-at-home order was announced for Minnesota. Everyone who could work from home was required to do so. Schools were ordered to close on March 18, and teachers spent March 19-27 setting up distance learning for children.
Teachers from the local school district communicated with the Schoenfelds about schooling for Colton, 8, and Braxton, 5.
When the Kami and Mark gave their March 30 report, they had just completed their first day of teaching their sons. They took their responsibility seriously.
“Honestly, I think it’s hardest to teach your own children,” Kami said. “I think lower elementary is much more intense than middle or high school, because the older youth can be on their own.”
Mark added that the homeschool environment reminded him of college, along with the responsibility of learning on your own. The Schoenfelds wonder how children throughout the state will meet grade-level expectations.
“It’s going to be really tough for some kids to keep up,” he suggested.
On the farm, lambing was wrapped up. The ewes were kicked out of the barn and fenced in with electrified net fencing for the time being. Lambs stayed in the new barn.
“We’re starting to sell a few lambs,” Kami said. Normally, April is a great time to purchase show lambs for the show season. Youth can work with the lambs to develop muscle and growth through feeding, care and exercise.
With COVID-19, it’s impossible to determine what the show season might look like, so parents and youth have some difficult decisions to make. They will have to decide the values of learning animal husbandry and building a flock vs. raising a show lamb, more of a short-term experience.
Hopefully, show organizers will find ways to creatively hold livestock shows of all types this summer.
Kami serves as the Region 4 representative on the Minnesota Beef Council, and she expects council will discuss promotion, supply and demand, research, BQA and other information. Virtual meetings were planned for April 6-7. More information will be disseminated soon to the public.
Circle S Cattle Company experienced a good late-winter/spring calving in 2020. A total of 35 calves were born with three calves lost. Of the 32 live and rambunctious calves, 21 were heifers – 65 percent.
“Stay tuned for details, but we will be offering all of our heifer calves for sale this summer,” said Kami in a Facebook post for Circle S Cattle & Club Lambs.
The calves and cows did well with almost perfect calving weather this year. Just one heifer was left to calf in early-April in the main calving yard. With muddy conditions in the yard, the remaining gestating cows were moved to the fenced-in cornstalk field next to Gladys and Harvey Hastad’s farm site. The field was drying and firming up faster than the grove-protected farmstead.
One more ice/snowstorm was forecast for early-April, and the Schoenfelds would be watching for any respiratory concerns with the calves.
“We’re going to make sure everyone is on the up and up,” Mark said.
For those driving by on MN-119, the scene of Circle S cows/calves was peaceful and calming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another beautiful sight was the nearby sloughs that serve as havens for birds – migratory species, songbirds, waterfowl, red-winged blackbirds defending their territories and many others. Bright red sunrises and sunsets displayed the awe of God’s handiwork.
Even though these beautiful scenes occur almost every day, no one takes it for granted. That is why some people, like the Schoenfelds, choose to make west central Minnesota their home. People here work hard for success, but the rewards of beauty, fresh air, family and friends make it all worthwhile.
We want to thank Kami and Mark Schoenfeld for sharing their very good reports throughout the winter of 2019-20, and we wish them success and happiness in the many days ahead.