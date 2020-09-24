ADA, Minn. – Brandt Farms finished up sugarbeet pre-pile at the Scandia receiving station the morning of Sept. 14. Sugarbeet tonnage was “pretty good” for early September. Sugar percentage was expected to be good, too.
As Danny Brandt gave his report, temperatures were in the comfortable low 70s, and the sky was hazy from forest fires on the West Coast. The morning lows were just below 40 degrees.
He recounted a scary situation near Ada that morning, although everything turned out okay. The Brandts came upon a rolled-over sugarbeet truck. It looked like a front tire blew out, the truck lost control and flipped in the opposite road ditch.
Danny knew the family and the driver, and fortunately, another sugarbeet truck driver had stopped to help and was directing traffic along. The driver in the mishap was standing there, too, so everyone knew he was okay.
“It’s just a reminder that the growers need to keep their trucks in tiptop shape,” Danny said. “We can’t skimp anywhere. I’m constantly putting tires on and when they get close to the wear spots on the tires, I’m replacing them. I’m not taking chances – especially front tires.”
The Brandts received a letter from the sugarbeet cooperative saying full harvest could begin in late September. The tentative start up is Oct. 1, but it could start a few days earlier.
“We’re taking the lifter home,” he said. “We’re going to start going through two of the trucks and service them – check and reset brakes, oil changes, grease, make sure all of the lights are working.”
Once that work is done, Brandt Farms will switch the combine over from small grains to soybean harvest.
Some frost occurred on Sept. 8 (28 degrees) and Sept. 9 (31 degrees).
“There’s still green on the bottom, but it’s burnt off at the top due to the frost on some of the soybeans,” he said. “It looks like they are filling out just fine. The top end of the yield probably got taken off, but it’s still going to be a nice bean crop out there.”
He figured soybean harvest on his 0.3-maturity beans would start around Sept. 24, with 0.6 maturity soybeans hopefully ready after that. Some soybeans in the area were harvested as early as mid-September.
He added that a livestock farmer he knew was combining high moisture short-season corn at 25-30 percent moisture.
Grain bids moved higher and gave Danny an opportunity to get some soybeans priced. He contracted some bushels at $9 per bushel – even though he expects soybeans to move 40-50 cents higher through the September rally.
With an opportunity to do some marketing, it was good to have a little break between pre-pile sugarbeet harvest and soybean harvest.
In addition to marketing and equipment maintenance, the Brandts were able to spend some family time together.
Evan and Gus both needed glasses, so Danny was able to chaperone them. Hannah had an orthodontist appointment in Fargo and had both cross country and dance activities that required a driver.
The Brandts traveled to Big Iron, and then Evan had a dental appointment that offered another opportunity to visit Big Iron in West Fargo, N.D. Evan wanted to see the Fendt IDEAL Combine on display.
Helping their children thrive is the number one priority of Danny and his wife, Rachel. They were happy the kids competed in the recent Norman County Ag Society first annual Youth Livestock Show, too.
“They brought one family trailer load of pigs out – whether you had one pig or six pigs. Then the judge ranked everybody,” Danny said. “It was just the experience of going out and showing them. The kids got to sell their ribbons, and the good businesses in the area supported youth.”
The youth of the county were excited about this opportunity.
“It was a good deal for the first time they did it, I thought it went really well. The people who put it on did a great job. We’re excited for next year already,” he said. “Now we have to start planning, and I’ve got a couple of sows to breed for mid-January delivery to start show pigs all over again.”