Slow end to January works well for Schafer Farms

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The temperatures and workload both dropped at Schafer Farms in late January, just the way John Schafer wanted it.

“As far as the farming goes, it’s been pretty routine. Feed cattle, keep the barns bedded,” John said on Jan. 31. “I haven’t had any real problems, so I guess the last half of January has been kind of boring for me, and that’s just fine.”

His dad, Lester Schafer, continues to mend from his broken hip and subsequent surgery. At 95 years of age, Lester had been home for a little over two weeks after spending three weeks in the hospital.

“He’s a long way from 100 percent, but he is continuing to improve and doing his exercises,” John said. “It’s all going in the right direction.”

Out in the barns and yards, the cattle had adjusted well to winter conditions. John switched to late afternoon/evening feeding in preparation for mid-March calving. The Schafers have had good success with cows calving in the day hours after they are fed in the evening.

When he had time, John worked on repairs and maintenance at the farm.

He and Lester watched some online bull sales, too. The prices for bulls are high this winter, according to John.

Of interest was the Churchill World Class Bull Sale held near Manhattan, Mont. Churchill Cattle Company is owned and operated by Dale and Nancy Venhuizen and their four daughters. Their mission is to design, produce, and market the “very best quality Hereford genetics for the local, national, and international beef industry.”