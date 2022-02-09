Slow end to January works well for Schafer Farms

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – The temperatures and workload both dropped at Schafer Farms in late January, just the way John Schafer wanted it.
“As far as the farming goes, it’s been pretty routine. Feed cattle, keep the barns bedded,” John said on Jan. 31. “I haven’t had any real problems, so I guess the last half of January has been kind of boring for me, and that’s just fine.”
His dad, Lester Schafer, continues to mend from his broken hip and subsequent surgery. At 95 years of age, Lester had been home for a little over two weeks after spending three weeks in the hospital.
“He’s a long way from 100 percent, but he is continuing to improve and doing his exercises,” John said. “It’s all going in the right direction.”
Out in the barns and yards, the cattle had adjusted well to winter conditions. John switched to late afternoon/evening feeding in preparation for mid-March calving. The Schafers have had good success with cows calving in the day hours after they are fed in the evening.
When he had time, John worked on repairs and maintenance at the farm.
He and Lester watched some online bull sales, too. The prices for bulls are high this winter, according to John.
Of interest was the Churchill World Class Bull Sale held near Manhattan, Mont. Churchill Cattle Company is owned and operated by Dale and Nancy Venhuizen and their four daughters. Their mission is to design, produce, and market the “very best quality Hereford genetics for the local, national, and international beef industry.”
The Schafers sold a bull, LJS Mark Domino 1321 (DOB 03/17/2013), to Churchill in 2014.
“Their top-selling bull (at their earlier fall sale) was a grandson of that bull, and last week it was announced that Genex has purchased an interest in him as well,” John said. “It will be the fourth bull in an AI stud lot that lines up with our genetics, so that is exciting.
“For those of us in the Hereford business, that’s kind of a bucket list item – to get a bull in an AI stud and be successful for the next generation of cattle,” he added.
John had mentioned in his last report that he would attend the annual meeting of the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) board via Zoom. At that meeting, he was re-elected to his third and final term as a board member.
AURI has a major role in developing meat processing in Minnesota.
“There may not be a lot of visible results so far, but the groundwork is being laid for programs,” he said. “The frameworks that I’m seeing are looking very good. There has been a lot of good thought and planning going into it, and I think that’s going to contribute to success down the road.”
He had the opportunity to talk with AURI’s two meat scientists: Laura Bachmeier and Clay Newton. Both individuals have a background in beef production and meat science.
The need for local and regional meat processing facilities has been in the news a lot lately. The locally meat plant is a nice niche market that provides very high-quality meat to local customers. Realistically though, most meat is sold in food service, restaurants, and in supermarkets.
“In my opinion, we really need to get some more mid-sized processors in the Upper Midwest – the plants that are doing 500-1,000 head per day is where the real need is, and there are some proposals on the drawing board to help fulfill that. How much of that comes to fruition remains to be seen,” he said.
Located just a few miles from Schafer Farms is U.S. 212 Beef in Buffalo Lake, and John wants to see the meat processors do well.
“They’re off to a great start, and hopefully they can expand their capacity in the next couple of years,” he said. “That will go a long way to meeting Minnesota’s needs, as well.”