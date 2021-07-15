Soybean research, promotion a way of life for Rochelle Krusemark

SHERBURN, Minn. – Did you know that Rust-Oleum makes wood stains and finishes that contain soybean oil? It’s true!

As a director on the United Soybean Board (USB) executive committee, Rochelle Krusemark is happy to share the many ways soybeans and its components are used in products like wood stain.

In fact, Rust-Oleum and the USB have worked together for 10 years on a variety of projects. They currently have two new projects in the works for the development of a raw material, according to a news release from USB.

On the day of her report, July 5, Rochelle was painting with a Rust-Oleum spray paint. She covered metal patio chairs and a table in bright yellow, blue, lavender, red and green paint as a fun contrast to the Krusemark’s fieldstone-retaining walls and stamped, brick-colored concrete.

Rust-Oleum spray paint is not yet available with soybean oil, but Rochelle is looking forward to the day it is.

It is exciting to think about the ways that soybeans are used in many products.

Her work with both the USB and the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) is important because these groups focus on using checkoff funds wisely for research and promotion.

For instance, Rochelle has noticed more “yellowing” soybeans this year.

She listened to the University of Minnesota weekly Strategic Farming Seminar (Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m.) and learned that soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is more of a problem this year.

“The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition, partially funded by the soybean checkoff, has been effective in enticing soybean growers to actively manage SCN, the No. 1 yield-grabbing pathogen of the soybean crop in North America,” she said. “Taking soil samples to determine the infestation, planting resistant varieties, and crop rotation are part of growers’ management of SCN.”