Soybean research, promotion a way of life for Rochelle Krusemark

SHERBURN, Minn. – Did you know that Rust-Oleum makes wood stains and finishes that contain soybean oil? It’s true!
As a director on the United Soybean Board (USB) executive committee, Rochelle Krusemark is happy to share the many ways soybeans and its components are used in products like wood stain.
In fact, Rust-Oleum and the USB have worked together for 10 years on a variety of projects. They currently have two new projects in the works for the development of a raw material, according to a news release from USB.
On the day of her report, July 5, Rochelle was painting with a Rust-Oleum spray paint. She covered metal patio chairs and a table in bright yellow, blue, lavender, red and green paint as a fun contrast to the Krusemark’s fieldstone-retaining walls and stamped, brick-colored concrete.
Rust-Oleum spray paint is not yet available with soybean oil, but Rochelle is looking forward to the day it is.
It is exciting to think about the ways that soybeans are used in many products.
Her work with both the USB and the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) is important because these groups focus on using checkoff funds wisely for research and promotion.
For instance, Rochelle has noticed more “yellowing” soybeans this year.
She listened to the University of Minnesota weekly Strategic Farming Seminar (Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m.) and learned that soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is more of a problem this year.
“The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition, partially funded by the soybean checkoff, has been effective in enticing soybean growers to actively manage SCN, the No. 1 yield-grabbing pathogen of the soybean crop in North America,” she said. “Taking soil samples to determine the infestation, planting resistant varieties, and crop rotation are part of growers’ management of SCN.”
Her USB activities included the value creation framework meetings. Nine working groups had lively discussions to determine what projects to fund.
“Directors requested some contractors to revise projects or reallocate funds, so those will be reviewed during the target area meetings prior to recommendations at our full USB meeting. We also reviewed the strategic plan as presented by the committee,” she noted.
The USB directors will meet as a full board on July 13-15 in St. Charles, Mo.
In addition, the MSR&PC met in late June, she said.
“The requests for proposal are due soon, and then our action teams, comprised of MSR&PC and Minnesota Soybean Growers meet to review and determine projects,” she said.
Rochelle knows she can take part in these business meetings because the Krusemark team back home supports her.
Her husband, Brad, and son, AJ, finished Y-dropping liquid nitrogen to complete the nutrient application for corn. The Krusemark crew continues to custom apply fertilizer for their neighbors.
“We are grateful for drought-tolerant hybrids, whose characteristics are definitely being tested this growing season,” she said. “Corn and soybeans are showing signs of stress. The corn appears to be tolerating the heat and dry conditions better than the soybeans at this point.”
The Krusemarks are also growing triticale. With dry conditions, the heads of grain are smaller than they like. The seed will be cleaned after harvest and used in their cover crop mixture this fall.
She added that grasshoppers are appearing as the drought continues.
Rochelle and Brad hosted AJ’s family and two other families at their lake home on Saturday, July 3.
From his field, AJ picked a few peas for the gathering.
His crop of sweet peas will be harvested around July 10.
“Sweet peas prefer cooler temperatures and more moisture than we experienced in June,” she said. “The yield will be significantly lower than anticipated.”
Everyone hopes it rains soon. The clouds and radar held promise for potential rain on July 5, 6, and 9.
“We remain hopeful,” Rochelle said.