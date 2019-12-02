Circle S Simmental heifer calves chewed on corn bedding on a beautiful Saturday ahead of Thanksgiving. Each yellow ear tag lists their dam’s number, as well as the initials of their sire, the year they were calved and their birth order in the calving group. Each heifer is also tattooed with their year and birth order.

When she is confirmed bred, the heifer’s tag is removed and she gets a new ear tag with her tattoo number. She is also registered with the American Simmental Association using her tattoo number. Photo by Andrea Johnson.