Summer arrives, temperatures cool off in southern Minnesota

SHERBURN, Minn. – The weeks leading up to summer 2021 were hot. In Martin County, 12 of the first 21 days of June reached highs in the 90s.

Many living things – humans, animals, plants – struggled with the intense heat. For the week of June 14-20, temperatures in Martin County were about 4 degrees above normal, according to Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

A little rain fell on June 9 and 11, but mostly it was dry across the region, according to weather.com. The Drought Monitor categorized the county as in a moderate drought.

Like many other Minnesotans, the partners in Krusemark Farms prayed for sustainability through the time of drought.

“The crops are stressed,” said Rochelle Krusemark on June 21. “The corn has canopied in our 22-inch rows, but I have no prediction for how tall the corn will be on the Fourth of July!”

Despite the heat, AJ Krusemark, Rochelle’s son, cut and baled hay. Brad, Rochelle’s husband, hauled corn to the ethanol plant.

Thankfully, nighttime temperatures were in the 50s from June 11-22.

Brad and AJ sprayed herbicide on the corn and most of the soybean fields after scouting. They all scouted for insects, and AJ has insect traps for the University of Minnesota to track flight patterns and populations. Root digs are scheduled before the end of June.

The Krusemarks took some corn tissue samples in for testing, too.

In addition to her work at the farm, Rochelle is also a claims adjuster for QBE NAU crop insurance. In this role, she works claims to determine losses for damage that are submitted as farmers experience events covered by their crop insurance policies.