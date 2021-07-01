Summer arrives, temperatures cool off in southern Minnesota

SHERBURN, Minn. – The weeks leading up to summer 2021 were hot. In Martin County, 12 of the first 21 days of June reached highs in the 90s.
Many living things – humans, animals, plants – struggled with the intense heat. For the week of June 14-20, temperatures in Martin County were about 4 degrees above normal, according to Midwestern Regional Climate Center.
A little rain fell on June 9 and 11, but mostly it was dry across the region, according to weather.com. The Drought Monitor categorized the county as in a moderate drought.
Like many other Minnesotans, the partners in Krusemark Farms prayed for sustainability through the time of drought.
“The crops are stressed,” said Rochelle Krusemark on June 21. “The corn has canopied in our 22-inch rows, but I have no prediction for how tall the corn will be on the Fourth of July!”
Despite the heat, AJ Krusemark, Rochelle’s son, cut and baled hay. Brad, Rochelle’s husband, hauled corn to the ethanol plant.
Thankfully, nighttime temperatures were in the 50s from June 11-22.
Brad and AJ sprayed herbicide on the corn and most of the soybean fields after scouting. They all scouted for insects, and AJ has insect traps for the University of Minnesota to track flight patterns and populations. Root digs are scheduled before the end of June.
The Krusemarks took some corn tissue samples in for testing, too.
In addition to her work at the farm, Rochelle is also a claims adjuster for QBE NAU crop insurance. In this role, she works claims to determine losses for damage that are submitted as farmers experience events covered by their crop insurance policies.
“There have not been many crop insurance claims this spring,” she said. “A few farmers had to replant corn and soybeans due to frost at the end of May or the large hail in late April that pounded the ground, forming a thick crust so the corn seedlings could not emerge.”
Along with the farm work, Rochelle was very busy in her voluntary leadership roles with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, the United Soybean Board (USB), and Martin County Farm Bureau.
On June 10, she participated in the Martin County Local Working Group held at the Martin County Fairgrounds, Pork Producers’ Gazebo in Fairmont. Representing Farm Bureau, Rochelle, as well as others from the local Soil and Water Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Farm Service Agency reviewed USDA’s priority list from 2020. Their recommendations help USDA in matters relating to implementing technical aspects of conservation programs under Title II of the Farm Bill Agricultural Act.
Rochelle was also in St. Louis, Mo., for most of a week working on USB Value Creation Framework meetings. More meetings were held there on June 21-22, so she made another quick trip down to serve on the USB executive committee.
While driving to the Twin Cities to get on a jet, she had to stop en route for a Zoom meeting of the USB’s Animal Nutrition Work Group. Since she is the Meal (soymeal) Target Area coordinator, she made opening remarks and listened to presentations from nutritionists.
“We will have Zoom meetings at the end of this week and next week for the Action Teams to meet and review the recommendations of the work groups,” she said. “The executive committee will meet July 1, via Zoom.”
This process determines the strategic approach to accomplish the checkoff’s objectives in FY22. Directions from the work groups define the areas of greatest importance to guide future investments, too.
Then, USB farmer-leaders will hold their next meeting in July 13-15 to review proposals in detail to determine the best “strategic fit” ahead of making the final FY22 project portfolio recommendations.
Temperatures back in Minnesota were expected to heat up once again. Rain remained scattered across the region.
“No rain yet, but praying for peace in the journey,” Rochelle concluded.