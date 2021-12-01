Sunlight, warmth, dryness give out before all residue bales are made

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – Soils remained soft in Sibley and Renville counties, and that slowed down fieldwork in mid- to late November.

Father and son team, Lester and John Schafer, harvested their last 35 acres of corn and soybeans. They baled cornstalks and soybean straw before rain/weather stopped their baling in mid-November. Fortunately, tillage was already completed on the fields that were not saved for baling.

“We’re not finished, but we made very good progress,” John said. “We took our rain gauge in, but I’m hearing reports of about a 0.5-inch rain, and that would seem consistent with what I saw in the fields. It pretty much brought fieldwork to a stop.”

He was still hoping to get some more bales. In the meantime, the Schafers winterized the farm. They drained their summer watering system that includes about three-quarters of a mile of plastic pipe sent to various pastures.

They fixed fences and feed bunks.

The cattle have protection from cold temperatures and strong winds. They handled temperatures in the 20s and 30s, as well as blustery conditions with ease.

With fall work to do, it had been a while since John left the farm. He was ready to drive to a couple of in-person meetings and see the countryside.

The meetings included a Minnesota Beef Council meeting at the home office in Maple Plain. The meeting’s agenda focused on Beef Checkoff investments.

“I have to give our staff a lot of credit – especially since we changed a lot of staff in the last year or so – for the job they have done to keep things going as best as they can, not knowing what might be happening with the pandemic,” he said. “It’s made it real challenging to plan meetings or appearances or promotional activities.”