Sunlight, warmth, dryness give out before all residue bales are made

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. – Soils remained soft in Sibley and Renville counties, and that slowed down fieldwork in mid- to late November.
Father and son team, Lester and John Schafer, harvested their last 35 acres of corn and soybeans. They baled cornstalks and soybean straw before rain/weather stopped their baling in mid-November. Fortunately, tillage was already completed on the fields that were not saved for baling.
“We’re not finished, but we made very good progress,” John said. “We took our rain gauge in, but I’m hearing reports of about a 0.5-inch rain, and that would seem consistent with what I saw in the fields. It pretty much brought fieldwork to a stop.”
He was still hoping to get some more bales. In the meantime, the Schafers winterized the farm. They drained their summer watering system that includes about three-quarters of a mile of plastic pipe sent to various pastures.
They fixed fences and feed bunks.
The cattle have protection from cold temperatures and strong winds. They handled temperatures in the 20s and 30s, as well as blustery conditions with ease.
With fall work to do, it had been a while since John left the farm. He was ready to drive to a couple of in-person meetings and see the countryside.
The meetings included a Minnesota Beef Council meeting at the home office in Maple Plain. The meeting’s agenda focused on Beef Checkoff investments.
“I have to give our staff a lot of credit – especially since we changed a lot of staff in the last year or so – for the job they have done to keep things going as best as they can, not knowing what might be happening with the pandemic,” he said. “It’s made it real challenging to plan meetings or appearances or promotional activities.”
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the Minnesota Beef Council’s big promotional activities. The fair wasn’t held in 2020, and numbers were down in 2021.
A lot of live promotional events were cancelled over the last 19-20 months – although virtual events and education, as well as social media postings, helped bridge the gap.
The checkoff collects $1 per head, so if inflation continues to carry prices higher, the checkoff doesn’t have additional revenue. Higher costs could put some strain on the budget, he added.
“The good news is the demand for beef has been very, very strong. It hasn’t all gotten back to producers’ pockets, unfortunately, but indications are that the situation should be improving in the coming months,” he said. “The fundamentals for the beef market look quite good right now. As we learned over the last year or so, the best laid plans can be messed up by unexpected events, but a lot of things look very positive for the beef industry now.”
John also had a meeting of the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) Board of Directors. That meeting was held in north central Minnesota near Brainerd.
The drive from Buffalo Lake to Minnesota’s forest region showed John that corn production is moving north. He also saw fewer dairy operations than in the past.
“I got the impression there might be as many or more beef cows than there used to be. The number of dairy farmers is less,” he said. “Beef fits well with the environment. A lot of these farms that have gotten out of the dairy business, so I’m sure some of them added some beef cows to their operation.”
AURI has several research projects in the works, or proposed projects that focus on various aspects of sustainability and renewable energy, he said.
“There’s a lot going on in terms of fat and oil markets related to renewable energy,” he said. “A lot is going on in various protein markets. Some are exciting but might not be commercially viable for a decade or more, but you have to start with the basic research and see what can be done, and what is viable, and what can be commercialized and go from there. You start at the beginning, and you can’t get results until you do the research.”
AURI hired two new staff people – a new meat scientist, as well as an individual to work with smaller meat processors on economic development.
“The Legislature has given us the fairly prominent role in supporting the state’s small meat processors, and we’ve also gotten some support from USDA – so there is a lot we are working on that will be coming out in the next month and years, but we are laying the groundwork here, too, for what might be a lot of success in the area,” he said.
Along with the in-person meetings, John watched and listened to Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training held online. Especially for farmers and ranchers that find it difficult to get away from the farm, virtual training can be invaluable.
Cattle producers can find BQA training at mnbeef.org – look for the Beef Quality Assurance “button” located near the bottom of the main page.
“With the COVID pandemic, we’ve had to change how we conduct a lot of meetings, so for a lot of people, the online webinar has been a viable option,” he said. “I have to say that the presenters did a very good job. I’ve been reading a lot of those subjects, but I still picked up a couple of things I didn’t know.”
As he completed his BQA training, John thought about how much the program has accomplished for the beef industry. He remembered back to the days when injections were routinely given in valuable cuts. With cattle producers learning to give injections sub-cutaneous in the cattle’s neck region, processors have reduced their trim loss.
The BQA program has provided good education on improving transportation and handling facilities. Producers have learned how to avoid bruising or causing stress to cattle and people.
“Many practices that are standard now were not happening prior to the implementation of the BQA program. Overall, it’s probably saved the industry on average more than $200 per head in losses. It’s one of the many checkoff success stories,” John concluded.