Take advantage of the nice days when they come

MABEL, Minn. – The winter of 2020-21 continued with a long stretch of high temperatures between 20-30 degrees. Conditions were fine for working outdoors with cattle.

The weather forecast called for temps below 0 for Feb. 5-12, so the crew at Nelson Family Farms decided to clean out the calving sheds ahead of that.

Work went well on Feb. 2 for cleaning out the bed-pack made up of sawdust, barley screenings, straw, cornstalks and manure. The product was spread on fields where cornstalks had been baled, and it contained good organic matter for the 2021 growing season. The crew used a large Artex manure spreader with vertical beaters. They were able to deliver a fine and even spread pattern to 2021 farmland that will be planted to corn.

Fresh bedding was spread out for the next group of cows and newborn calves.

“It feels good to be caught up again,” Gabe Chase said. “We had the help to do it, so we hammered away at a couple of those different projects.”

Cleaning out the barn was smart to reduce the potential for disease and decrease humidity. As of Feb. 2, NFF had 134 calves born, consisting of 100 heifer calves and 34 bull calves.

Of those 134 calves, 87 were the result of conventional semen or natural bull service. The remainder were out of sexed female semen, used for either AI or in-vitro fertilization of embryos.

“We are about 10 bull calves behind normal, or about 40 percent bulls and 60 percent heifers on the calves that should, in theory, be 50/50,” Gabe said.

Forty seven of the calves were out of two-year first-calf heifers. There were also four sets of twins.