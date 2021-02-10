Take advantage of the nice days when they come

MABEL, Minn. – The winter of 2020-21 continued with a long stretch of high temperatures between 20-30 degrees. Conditions were fine for working outdoors with cattle.
The weather forecast called for temps below 0 for Feb. 5-12, so the crew at Nelson Family Farms decided to clean out the calving sheds ahead of that.
Work went well on Feb. 2 for cleaning out the bed-pack made up of sawdust, barley screenings, straw, cornstalks and manure. The product was spread on fields where cornstalks had been baled, and it contained good organic matter for the 2021 growing season. The crew used a large Artex manure spreader with vertical beaters. They were able to deliver a fine and even spread pattern to 2021 farmland that will be planted to corn.
Fresh bedding was spread out for the next group of cows and newborn calves.
“It feels good to be caught up again,” Gabe Chase said. “We had the help to do it, so we hammered away at a couple of those different projects.”
Cleaning out the barn was smart to reduce the potential for disease and decrease humidity. As of Feb. 2, NFF had 134 calves born, consisting of 100 heifer calves and 34 bull calves.
Of those 134 calves, 87 were the result of conventional semen or natural bull service. The remainder were out of sexed female semen, used for either AI or in-vitro fertilization of embryos.
“We are about 10 bull calves behind normal, or about 40 percent bulls and 60 percent heifers on the calves that should, in theory, be 50/50,” Gabe said.
Forty seven of the calves were out of two-year first-calf heifers. There were also four sets of twins.
Recipient cows are due every two weeks.
“By the time we get to those last couple ‘holdouts’ from a group of recip cows, the early ones from the next group are either already starting to calf or will be very soon,” he said. “We are calving recip cows every week.”
The crew at NFF brought late February/early March gestating cows back to the main farm.
Gabe noted that the farm had some customers who were picking out their yearling bulls for late spring breeding.
Looking ahead, Nelson Family Farms also booked seed, fertilizer, and other inputs for the 2021 growing season. By purchasing early, they were able to get some savings.
From Gabe’s view, 2021 was looking like a good year for row crop farming. It was easier to go into the growing season with higher corn and soybean prices.
Sales were good at the Lanesboro and Decorah Sales Commissions, too.
“We sure have been pleased with the feeder cattle market. It’s up and down, but I sure think there is a lot of optimism in the cattle industry right now,” he said. “The bred cattle sales have been strong. Bull sales are really strong. We’re picking up a little momentum in the fat cattle market, too.”
Gabe said that domestic cattle inventories are mostly steady to lower, and with strong exports, he is excited about the livestock markets in the near future. He thinks there will be some opportunities for profits.
“It’s looking like 2021 is going to be a great year to be in the livestock business,” he said. “It’s going to be a good year for agriculture.”