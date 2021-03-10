Technology brings meetings to Fritsche Dairy barn

NEW ULM, Minn. – What an amazing day at Fritsche Dairy!

On Feb. 23, 2021, Paul Fritsche attended the AMPI annual meeting from his barn. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting couldn’t be held in person, but the Fritsches used several types of technology to attend anyway.

“When the pandemic forces the AMPI annual meeting to a Zoom/conference call format, and your chores for the day take longer. Paul has his ear buds in and dialed on his cell phone, but we set up the laptop too so he could stop and check PowerPoint as needed,” wrote Melanie Fritsche on Facebook. She included a dramatic photo of Paul dressed for the barn and leaning over a red work cart holding an internet-connected computer.

While Paul and Melanie would have a thousand times more liked to attend the meeting in person, they still recognized the historical significance of the moment.

“When I was a kid, I looked at the Dick Tracy cartoons and they had a little TV on their watch,” Paul said. “That’s the closest that it came – imagination-wise – to what the future would hold. It’s different, I still don’t like it. It’s not the same and you can’t get together.”

Getting away from the farm is a very important aspect of successful dairying. It gives a person perspective and a chance to reset. COVID-19 has made it nearly impossible for this important aspect of their life to happen.

Paul reminisced that he and Melanie traveled to Fresno, Calif., in early March 2020. They helped their friends Steve and Brenda Maddox with their Fiesta Sale. The trip marked the Fritsches’ 40th wedding anniversary, as well.