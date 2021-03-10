Technology brings meetings to Fritsche Dairy barn

NEW ULM, Minn. – What an amazing day at Fritsche Dairy!
On Feb. 23, 2021, Paul Fritsche attended the AMPI annual meeting from his barn. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting couldn’t be held in person, but the Fritsches used several types of technology to attend anyway.
“When the pandemic forces the AMPI annual meeting to a Zoom/conference call format, and your chores for the day take longer. Paul has his ear buds in and dialed on his cell phone, but we set up the laptop too so he could stop and check PowerPoint as needed,” wrote Melanie Fritsche on Facebook. She included a dramatic photo of Paul dressed for the barn and leaning over a red work cart holding an internet-connected computer.
While Paul and Melanie would have a thousand times more liked to attend the meeting in person, they still recognized the historical significance of the moment.
“When I was a kid, I looked at the Dick Tracy cartoons and they had a little TV on their watch,” Paul said. “That’s the closest that it came – imagination-wise – to what the future would hold. It’s different, I still don’t like it. It’s not the same and you can’t get together.”
Getting away from the farm is a very important aspect of successful dairying. It gives a person perspective and a chance to reset. COVID-19 has made it nearly impossible for this important aspect of their life to happen.
Paul reminisced that he and Melanie traveled to Fresno, Calif., in early March 2020. They helped their friends Steve and Brenda Maddox with their Fiesta Sale. The trip marked the Fritsches’ 40th wedding anniversary, as well.
“We decided we would take this invitation to mark our milestone doing something we love – being with good friends and good dairy cows,” wrote Melanie about their final trip before COVID.
“That’s the last time we really left the farm,” Paul said. “It’s been nearly a year of this stay-at-home stuff.”
Agriculture didn’t shut its doors, although there were significant challenges at the beginning of the pandemic with getting milk to processing plants and to customers. But it didn’t take long for the dairy industry and its partners to figure out how to get milk and dairy products to its customers.
Out in the Fritsche barn, four new calves were born in late February and the tie stall barn was full of cows.
“The cows are doing good,” Paul said. “I’m switching one in and out right now, because I didn’t quite get my stalls all fixed just yet. One stays outside overnight so she doesn’t cause trouble, and there’s another one in a pen.”
Bull calves, ranging in age from 1-3 weeks old, were sold to a customer from Redwood Falls. The calves weighed 100-120 pounds.
Heifers were also moved out of the young calf pen, but the pen filled right up again.
“The pen is just as full as it was before,” he said. “It’s like a three-ring circus around here.”
The next cow due was intentionally bred to an Angus bull, but the semen was not sexed. They were waiting to see if it was a bull or a heifer, and then would decide what to do with the calf.
“I’m not sure if we end up with a heifer calf if we’d keep it around to use for a recipient for embryo work, or just part with it,” he said. “I haven’t really decided yet.”
March arrived on a Monday, and Paul and Melanie hadn’t decided if it was more of “Lion or Lamb” weather. They hoped it was a “Lion” so that late March would be more “Lamb-like.”
Turning the page of the calendar also meant the Fritsches had completed their farm taxes.
“I’m just enjoying the nice weather,” Paul said. “Enjoying the mud, and now I’m enjoying the firm ground, and it’s going to be muddy again tomorrow. They’re talking 50 (degrees) by Sunday.”