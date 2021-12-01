Trip to Jamestown reveals developing heifers are doing well

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – It’s a different sort of a year for Rachel Gray, and really, everyone at Little Timber Farms.
Her mother, Sue Nord, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020.
Then, when the 2021 drought cut short the amount of feed Rachel could raise this year, she lined up “room and board” for about 430 head of backgrounded Black Baldy heifers. Located near Jamestown, N.D., the feedlot is doing a great job taking care of Little Timber Farms’ heifers.
Normally, the heifers would be at home.
“The big job this week was going to the feedlot near Jamestown and getting our fall shots into all of our calves,” she said. “That entailed using their chutes. They were gracious enough to let us do that. Run the cattle through, just get a great look at them, get a set of eyes on them. They looked so good.”
The heifers averaged about 650 pounds each. The fall shots were needed to get on the Littler Timber Farms vaccination protocol. Upon the advice of their veterinarian, they administer an 8-way, a Bovi-Shield, and a “Bar Som” shot designed for northern Minnesota.
Eventually the heifers will be trucked from Jamestown to Little Timber Farms for breeding.
Rachel has about 80 head of cattle at home right now.
The region had ice, wind, and 9 inches of snow on Nov. 12-14. It was a nice fall before winter came on strongly. The good news was weather forecasts correctly predicted the storm for a few days before it occurred so they could get ready. About 8 inches of snow cover remained as of Nov. 20, when Rachel gave her report.
“So far, the weather hasn’t been hard on the cattle,” she said. “They have good windbreaks and we are happy with how they are looking. We are in an area with a lot of trees, so they are sheltered from the wind.”
Bulls get special treatment with access to a shed, wind protection, and deep bedding, she added.
The cattle include about 50 open heifers that didn’t pass the breeding soundness exam. They are being fed out and will be sold as high-quality custom-fed butcher beef.
She also took a custom job with the Zehnder-Waage Partnership, a seedstock group with Charolais operations in Stanchfield, Minn., and Greenbush, Minn. The partnership asked Gray to breed a group of 30 Black Baldies to Charolais and calve them out. The cow/calf pairs will be featured on the Zehnder-Waage Partnership sale held in March in Roseau, Minn.
The cattle at home are fed their winter ration of dry hay, wrapped hay, and grain. The winter pastures all have “winter water” – waterers with heaters or waterers with deep buried lines where the water comes up through a valving station in the center of the waterer.
Some cattle are using a waterer that doesn’t have electricity. Rachel goes out and breaks the ice every morning and sometimes later in the day on that waterer. Her father, Murl Nord, designed and built the water system to use geothermal heat on the very large tank.
“There are other systems out there you can purchase, but Dad looked at this and really made a unique tank that works wonderfully,” she said.
As mentioned earlier, Little Timber Farms was only able to produce about a third of their normal feedstuffs because of the drought.
When needed, Rachel will buy corn silage from the neighbors that will be mixed with ground straw. They have dry and wet hay on hand, too.
Oats have gotten very expensive, she added. Her local co-op has found someone who can make an oat pellet from oat hulls enriched with protein. They are adding the oat pellet to their normal ration that contains barley, corn, and some distillers grain.
“What also helped stretch our feed is our fall,” she said. “When it started to rain this fall and we got green grass back, we put our cattle on a few of those pastures. By putting the cattle back there, we saved some feed. That makes us feel a little more comfortable right now.”
One of her jobs in November is talking with customers about forward contracting heifers. She will spend time in the office calling heifer customers to see what their thoughts are for 2022. Promotional material will be ready soon.
“Hopefully those people that are looking at rebuilding after this drought – if they had to sell off cows or replacement heifers – hopefully they can come and look at our heifers and be very interested in what we have to offer,” she said.
Along with that, she is busy lining up freezer beef orders for butchering in 2022.
She was also looking forward to the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention on Dec. 2-4 at the Grand Casino in Hinkley, Minn. As Cow/Calf Council Chair, Rachel planned to attend and participate in meetings, banquets, and seminars.
She encourages everyone to attend the Cow/Calf Council meeting on Dec. 3 at 9:30-10:15 a.m. to hear Eric Baily, professor, cattle rancher, researcher and speaker. At the Feed Council Meeting, (Dec. 3 at 10:45-11:30 a.m.) speaking will be Zach Smith, assistant professor at South Dakota Ag Experiment Stations, Brookings, S.D.
Both presenters will focus on ruminant nutrition.
“There are some things we need to watch for in the drought,” Rachel said. “I hope the drought is over, but we all need to be prepared in case it is not. If we are in a dry time again in Minnesota, I think it’s important to know what we can do – what tools we have in our pocket to be prepared.”