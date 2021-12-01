Trip to Jamestown reveals developing heifers are doing well

BLACKDUCK, Minn. – It’s a different sort of a year for Rachel Gray, and really, everyone at Little Timber Farms.

Her mother, Sue Nord, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020.

Then, when the 2021 drought cut short the amount of feed Rachel could raise this year, she lined up “room and board” for about 430 head of backgrounded Black Baldy heifers. Located near Jamestown, N.D., the feedlot is doing a great job taking care of Little Timber Farms’ heifers.

Normally, the heifers would be at home.

“The big job this week was going to the feedlot near Jamestown and getting our fall shots into all of our calves,” she said. “That entailed using their chutes. They were gracious enough to let us do that. Run the cattle through, just get a great look at them, get a set of eyes on them. They looked so good.”

The heifers averaged about 650 pounds each. The fall shots were needed to get on the Littler Timber Farms vaccination protocol. Upon the advice of their veterinarian, they administer an 8-way, a Bovi-Shield, and a “Bar Som” shot designed for northern Minnesota.

Eventually the heifers will be trucked from Jamestown to Little Timber Farms for breeding.

Rachel has about 80 head of cattle at home right now.

The region had ice, wind, and 9 inches of snow on Nov. 12-14. It was a nice fall before winter came on strongly. The good news was weather forecasts correctly predicted the storm for a few days before it occurred so they could get ready. About 8 inches of snow cover remained as of Nov. 20, when Rachel gave her report.