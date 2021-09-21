Trucks keep rolling, rolling, rolling at Blume Farms

HERMAN, Minn. – Heavy rain fell Monday, Sept. 13, stopping the harvesting crew at Blume Farms for the evening. They’d been taking shifts hauling silage for Riverview Dairy for three weeks – 24 hours a day.

“It’s our whole crew plus I hired two guys,” said Dana Blume. Even his son, Cole Blume, 16, spent many hours in early September packing the huge silage piles at the dairy.

“It’s been a circus, but we’ve kept everything moving. It was a little muddy to start after rain (in late August), but it’s gone pretty good now,” Dana said.

The crew needed to rest and work on two semi-trucks and trailers. They had to work on the tires and the brakes, change the oil, and fix a muffler and exhaust that had seen better days.

“Most all of our trucks have 800,000-1 million miles on them. We buy them all fairly used, and then fix them back and destroy them again,” he said. “What our semis are doing in the field – they weren’t designed and built to do that. They are meant to be driving down a highway, not tearing through a sugarbeet field.”

Considering the drought of 2021, it was amazing to see the large dairies put up enough corn silage to feed the cows until the 2022 growing season.

Along with corn silage harvest, Dana saw a lot of edible beans harvested in Stevens County.

The Blumes started their own harvest in Grant County, too.

They took out one field of 0.6-maturity soybeans on Sept. 12. The moisture varied from 10-12 percent, and yields were good considering the drought. The soybeans were hauled to the elevator.