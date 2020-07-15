DOVER, Minn. – Why do farmers love farming?
There’s a different answer for every person, but a lot of folks – including Ben Storm – appreciate that no two days are the same…
It was a hot and humid July 7, and the Storms wanted to keep hauling corn to the elevator. That wasn’t going to be on the docket for Ben just yet though.
“We have 25,000-30,000 bushels left to haul,” he said. “Dad is still hauling corn. I was going to haul some corn today, but I got hung up doing all sorts of other stuff. I haven’t made it that far.”
There were sales to make.
“We sold some old crop and new crop soybeans here yesterday, and corn, I don’t know what I’m going to do yet,” he said. “I’ve got a little bit of old crop corn unpriced, as well as my new crop. What I need to haul this fall was already priced a year ago. Hopefully everything doesn’t fit in the bins. At this point, I’m thinking everything will fit except for what I have already sold.”
While thinking about the bin site, Ben added some projects to his mental checklist to get done before harvest. Two augers needed maintenance. The bottoms of the grain bins needed pressure washing and painting to protect against rust.
“There’s little stuff like that – but we’re waiting for a cool day to do that,” he said.
Tracking growing degree units was added to his checklist. It was time to start planning for propane needs. As of July 4, the farm was about 220 heat units ahead of the same day a year ago.
“It’s going to be hot for the next 15 days,” he said. “I’m hoping that we won’t need nearly as much dryer gas this fall as we did last year.”
There was the commercial property in St. Charles to manage.
This particular day, Ben drove into town. He did a little painting in a hallway and scheduled someone to look at the building’s air conditioning system.
The hog barns needed attention.
Sows were due to farrow on July 10, so before Ben drove into town, he checked over the sprinkler system to make sure that was working, as well as the ventilation system. The closeup sows were moved into the barn.
There were weeds to keep from going to seed.
After a quick lunch, Ben took the John Deere 3020 mower tractor without cab out to the CRP.
“The CRP is just seeded, and when I sprayed it before they seeded it, some of the bigger weeds didn’t die,” he said. “There are just a couple of spots where I need to mow the weeds down so the CRP can flourish without weed competition.
“The waterway has some weeds in it, and I just want to knock the weeds back so the grass can grow again,” he added.
There were the 2020 crops to manage, too.
On the Fourth of July, most of the Storm farm fields got anywhere from 0.3-1 inch of rain. Three fields to the south didn’t get any rain.
Rain was in the forecast for several days, and subsoil moisture seemed adequate.
“I think we’re in fairly good shape now. Even on the sandy ground, I haven’t noticed anything looking ugly yet – but I think we will definitely welcome rain if it comes,” he said. “This time of year, we go through a lot of moisture. The corn is growing fast.”
He expected the corn would tassel by about July 15. The soybeans had reached R1.
“No disease, but we had some beans that had a few missed waterhemp in them,” he said. “We will spray probably 20 percent of the corn with fungicide.”
He was waiting to see if there were any bugs in the soybeans. If there was insect pressure, he intended to spray them with insecticide and fungicide in one pass.
Checking on his cover crop field, Ben saw winter wheat growing under the corn canopy. It was the first successful step in a journey to see if he can use this method to grow winter wheat after the corn is harvested.
In spite of all of the management and work involved in farming, it is obvious that Ben enjoys his lifestyle and the opportunity to spend time with his wife, Natalie, and children, McKenzie, Milo, Erma and Waylon. The Storms were planning to show pigs at the Minnesota Youth Expo on Aug. 19-23 at the Martin County Fairgrounds in Fairmont, as well as the Minnesota Jr. Barrow Show in Austin at the end of August.
“Hopefully it will be a one year thing and we’ll have the Minnesota State Fair again next year,” Ben concluded.